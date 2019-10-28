CEDAR LAKE — The Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars’ run at a Regional title was cut short by a tough New Prairie Lady Cougars team which beat them in three straight games Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Hanover Central Regional.
The Cougars outscratched the Kougars 25 – 21, 25 – 13 and 25 – 18 to advance to the final that night against West Lafayette. West Lafayette had reached the final by beating Griffith 25 – 9, 25 – 15 and 25 – 16 in the opening semi-final. In that final, New Prairie triumphed 25 – 9, 25 – 18 and 25 – 23 to easily advance to the North Semi-State at Plymouth where they will face Belmont, which won the Norwell Regional.
New Prairie came out firing against the Kougars in all three games, making runs that forced Kankakee Valley to play try to play catch-up. The Lady Kougars, who have made their bones all year with an aggressive style of play that capitalized on the athletics of the super smash duo of Alexis Broyles and Courtney Sizemore who seemed always ready to slam a kill. The team also always racked up a significant amount of points on killer serves.
In the Regional, that fire seemed to be missing as service errors were abundant and sets at the net often ended up with a Lady Kougar trying to plink it over the top of the defense, rather than slam it down their throats. Both cost the Kats quite a few points and the Cougars made the most of them.
That is not to say the Lady Kougars didn’t try. Broyles and Sizemore each had nine kills, Taylor Schultz had six and Kailee Webster boomed four. Broyles had but one solo block and Sizemore had 24 serve receptions. Mya Przybylski had 24 assists and Kailee Tuesburg had nine receptions.