ROSELAWN — The Roselawn Revolution, aligned with Champion Force Athletics is seeking new sign-ups for their fall session. The sessions will begin on Aug. 18, and run for 17 weeks, meeting once a week. They meet at either Lincoln Elementary of the Community Church nearby.
Led by Coach Amanda Barcus, the group offers youth competitive cheer classes that culminate in regional competition against up to 30 other teams. The group has been in existence for three-and-a-half years and is open to anyone in the general area as there are no boundaries for participation.
The classes are for ages four through 18 and are broken into four divisions with those aged 4 — 6 automatically in Division 1, 7 — 9 in Division 2, 10-and-up in Division 3. Division 4 is achieved by tryout only and is the most competitive. This past spring, two teams from the group qualified for national competition but the event was postponed, like almost everything else, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The safety and wellness of our athletes is our top priority,” said Barcus, “and Roselawn has a lot of safety and preventative measures in place in compliance with state and local recommendations. We had a short, five week summer session this year and by following the Champion Force recommendations, we had no incidents. In fact, the entire organization had not any issues.”
The staff checks temperatures, requires masks and strictly enforces hygiene and distancing with cheerleaders assigned to small, specific groups and not intermixing. There are never more than 20 athletes in a group.
More information including fees can be obtained by visiting www.championforce.com or the groups’ Facebook page @roselawnrevolution. Questions about the upcoming season can also be sent to Barcus at cfacoachb@gmail.com.