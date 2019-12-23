DEMOTTE – At halftime of the Boys’ Basketball game on Friday, Dec. 20, Covenant Christian High School honored its former Track and Cross-Country athletes that reached the state level of competition. Honored were Whitney Rouster, Jake Bowers, Carson Bakker, Kohler Peterson, Grace DeBoer and Desiree Holmes. Several reached that pinnacle of competition in both sports.
Alumnus Whitney Rouster, daughter of John and Louella Rouster, qualified for the State Track Meet in 2015 in the 400-meter Run, finishing seventeenth overall. She was a three-time Sectional Champion in the 400-meter and qualified for Regionals twice in the 200-meter and three-times in the 400-meter during her career at CCHS. She holds the School Records in both races.
Alumnus Jake Bowers, son of Jayne and Tom Bowers, qualified for the State Track Meet in the 400-meter Run in 2016, also finishing seventeenth in the state. He was the Sectional Champion in that event that year, as well and holds the school records in the 100-meter Dash, the 200-meter Dash, the 400-meter Run and as part of the 4x400-meter Relay team. Bowers was a two-time Regional qualifier in the 400-meter and also qualified as part of the 4x400-meter Relay team.
Alumnus Carson Bakker qualified for the State Meets in both Track and Cross-Country. Son of Nathan and Carrie Bakker, he qualified for the State Track Meet in both 2018 and 2019. Bakker finished fifth in the 800-meter. He was a three-time Sectional champ in the 1600-meter and twice in the 800-meter. He was the Sectional record holder in the 800-meter with a time of 1:56.83. He holds the school records in the 800-meter Run, the 1600-meter Run, the 3200-meter Race and as part of both the 4x400 and 4x800 Relay teams. He was ranked as high as 86th nationally in the 800-meter.
In Cross-Country, Bakker was a State Meet finalist in 2019, qualified for Semi-State twice and was the Sectional runner-up in 2018. He is a two-time First Team All-State selection.
CCHS senior Kohler Peterson was a State Cross-Country finalist in 2019 and is a two-time First Team All-State selection. He was the first Knight to win a Cross Country Sectional and qualified for Semi-State in 2018 and 2019. On the track, Peterson qualified for the State Track Meet in the 3200-meter Run. He is the son of Ross and Chanda Peterson.
Alumnus Grace DeBoer is the daughter of Dan and Marilyn DeBoer. She qualified for the State Meet in 2019, finishing twelfth in the state. She was a Sectional Champion in both the 800-meter and 1600-meter and a four-time Regional qualifier in the 800 and a three-time qualifier in the 1600. DeBoer hold the school records in the 800-m, 1600-m, 3200-m and as part of the girls’ 4x800 and 4x200 Relay Teams.
Desiree Holmes is the daughter of Scott and Darlene Holmes. She is the Sectional Champion in the Long Jump with a leap of 16’7.5” and is also the school record holder.