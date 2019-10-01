KENTLAND — The Covenant Christian Volleyball team traveled south on Saturday, Sept. 28, to the home of the Rebels of South Newton to play in the Stella Gillen Invitational and came away winners when they put into play everything that Coach Tawnya Roodzant has been drilling into them all season.
The tourney is a four-team, round-robin event in which the team with the best record at the end of the day is the winner. Each match-up is best two-out-of-three.
The Knights faced their toughest match first when the met up with the home team who had beaten them 3 – 0 early in the season and are ranked 16th in the state in 1A Volleyball. The Lady Rebels came in with an 18 – 4 record but fell to the aggressive serving and play of the Lady Knights who won 2 – 1.
“Our team focus this season has been to serve and pass as well as we can and it was no different going into the first game,” said Roodzant. “It was critical that we served well enough to keep South Newton out of their system and to keep them from taking huge swings at the ball. Our goal was to serve aggressive and still maintain an 85%. That is exactly what the team did.”
The Knights won the first game 26 – 24 in a slugfest wherein they needed every point. They fell of in the second as a resurgent South Newton won 25 – 12. In the third game, Covenant again found their footing and fought for every point to win 15 – 13 and stun the Rebels.
Game two of the tournament was against Lake Station Edison.
“Going into the game we knew nothing about this team,” said Roodzant. “We actually thought we would be playing Seeger in the tourney. But for our team we do best when we can't overthink the opponent, so we just went out and played.”
The Knights lost the first game 19 – 25, mostly dropping points on errors. They came back to win game two 25 – 18 and game three 15 – 6. Three players served errorlessly in the game with Morgan Schaafsma hitting eight, Erica de Jong had 13 with two aces and Josie Vander Molen nailed eight withone ace. Hope Zylstra notched five aces in the game out of 16 serves with only one error.
In their final foray, which would give them the championship, Covenant Christian beat Rensselaer Central, 2 – 0. Game one was 25 – 19 and the closer was an almost identical 25 – 20. The team fired 15 aces in the match with Schaafsma accounting for eight of those.
“It was surreal to hear the South Newton Athletic Director come to me after the game and tell me that we would receive our trophy in the main gym after the game there was over,” said Roodzant.