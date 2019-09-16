DEMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Lady Knights traveled north to take on Washington Township on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and then played host two days later to visiting Hanover Central.
Facing the Lady Senators, the Knights walked away winners with a 7 – 0 shut-out. Senior team leader Ireland Bos had two of those goals and assisted on another. Carly James, Hannah Frump, Krisanna McDaniel, Desirae Nanninga and Amy Eades all had one apiece.
On Thursday, the girls took on a tough Lady Wildcats team and managed a 4 – 4 tie. Hanover Central scored first and went into the break, up 2 – 0. CCHS would score four in the second half but Hanover also added another two to secure the tie.
Freshman Skylar Bos banged home the hat trick with three of the goals and junior Carly James had the fourth.