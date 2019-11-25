DEMOTTE — The young ladies on the Covenant Christian Basketball team had an up and down experience last week with a loss to Kouts at home and wins on the road over South Newton and Washington Township.
On Tuesday, Nov 19, the team traveled south to South Newton where they trounced the Lady Rebels 53 – 14. In the no-doubter game, the Lady Knights had nine players on the scoreboard, led by the 12 points of junior Desiree Holmes, eight points from fellow junior Sydnie Bakker and six from senior Hope Zylstra. Skylar Bos, Dominique Bennett and Gwen Walstra had five apiece and Reegan Thomas, Carly James and Morgan Schaafsma each put up four.
Scoring for South Newton were Kara Conrad with nine, Lea Conrad with three and Lillianne Hartman with two.
Two nights later on Thursday, Nov 21, the shoe was on the other foot as the team faced Kouts on the CCHS home court and ran into a buzzsaw. Kouts outscored the Lady Knights 55 – 26 by holding the CC girls to single digits in each quarter. The Lady Knights hit for six points in quarters 1, 3 and 4 and eight in the second quarter while the Fillies hit double digits in all but the last. Bakker, James and Zylstra had six apiece for Covenant.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Knights headed north to take on Washington Township and won a much-closer 59 – 49 match-up. Lady Senator Olivia Klinger netted 29 of WTHS’ points but Lady Knights Bakker, Zylstra, Bos and Holmes were all in double digits themselves with 14, 13, 10 and 10 points, respectively. Leanna Buiter was just under with nine points.