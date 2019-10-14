DeMOTTE — The Lady Knights corralled a tough Kouts Fillies in the semi-final match-up of 1A Sectional 34 on Thursday, Oct. 10. The CC girls outscored Kouts 3 – 1 in a game that featured intensity benefiting a final and left Kouts looking shell-shocked by the loss.
CCHS junior Carley James scored two goals in the first half to put the Lady Knights on top but the Fillies’ Kennedi Steinberg tied it up with a kick that made it past the always tough Dominique Bennett. It would be the only goal scored against Covenant Christian in the entire sectional.
Freshman phenom Skylar Bos would add a goal with just 33.5 seconds left in the game to seal the Fillies fate and send the Knights to the finals.
To arrive at the Semi-final, Covenant Christian had demolished Morgan Township 8 – 0 and Kouts had beaten Westville, 4 – 0.
After the game, Bennett and the Bos sisters, Skylar and Ireland celebrated and talked about the teams outlook this season.
“We just feel that it is out turn,” said Ireland Bos. “It’s a team effort and everyone pitches in.”
Both Bos sisters were quick to credit the work of Bennett in the goal.
“She’s fearless and makes such great saves,” said Bos.
“We’re like a big family,” said Bennett. “We just clicked this season and are playing so much better.”
One thing all three could agree on was that they felt tired but good.