DEMOTTE — On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Covenant Christian Girls Basketball team clipped the wings of the Lake Station Edison Eagles, 54 – 46, mostly on the strength of a 22-point third quarter and some well-timed offensive rebounding and put-back baskets by senior Hope Zylstra.
Zylstra would lead her team with 17 points but the Eagles’ Taylor Austin put on a scoring show with 31 of her team’s 46 points. Fellow CCHS senior Leanna Buiter was also in double digits with 11 points.
Austin and the Eagles were actually ahead by one at halftime as both teams put up nearly identical statistics throughout the opening two quarters. The Lady Knights came alive in the third with senior Buiter hitting a long three followed by a two that seemed to fire up her teammates. Zylstra added seven of her own and both Skylar Bos and Desiree Holmes put up four. Morgan Schaafsma added two and the Knights were soon up by four.
The CC girls would add 14 more in the fourth with Zylstra and Bos leading the way while holding all but Austin scoreless. Austin still hit for ten points but, without any help, it was not enough.
At DeMotte
Lake Station Edison: 12 – 07 – 17 – 10 = 46
Covenant Christian: 11 – 07 – 22 – 14 = 54
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Eagles: Taylor Austin 7-3-14-8-31; Nastya Gause 0-0-2-2-2; Jackie Smith 0-0-0-0-0; Olivia Rowan 0-0-0-0-0; Lexi Arney 0-0-0-0-0; Kayla Smith 0-0-0-0-0; Bre Peats 2-0-0-0-4; Kaytlynn Hogan 2-0-7-5-9.
Lady Knights: Desiree Holmes 3-0-4-1-7; Sydnie Bakker 1-0-3-0-2; Morgan Schaafsma 1-0-2-1-3; Dominique Bennett 0-2-0-0-6; Leanna Buiter 2-2-2-1-11; Hope Zylstra 8-0-6-1-17; Skylar Bos 3-0-5-2-8.