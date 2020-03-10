WHEATFIELD — The eighth-grade Lady Kougars brought the trophy back to Kankakee Valley Middle School this year after losing their own tournament to Rensselaer Central Middle School last year. To do so, the team went undefeated in the tourney. Also participating in the tournament, held on Saturday, March 7, at KVMS, were Union Township (Wheeler) and North Judson-San Pierre Middle Schools.
KVMS first met Union Township in the morning, easily winning by a score of 49 – 16. Juliet Starr led the scoring with 18 points while Lily Jones had seven and both Maddy Murray and Olivia Plummer scored six apiece. The young Bombers won their opening game over NJSP to advance to face their hosts in a rematch of last year.
In the final game, the young Kougars eked out a win 35 – 30 over their rivals to the south. Juliet Starr again led all scoring with 16 points. Genna Hayes notched seven, Lily Jones had five and Brooke Swart put up four in the effort.