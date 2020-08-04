VALPARAISO — Young Gavin Van Kley was recently part of a winning team when his seven and eight-year-olds Team Orange won the championship title at The Courts in Valparaiso. Not only did they win the championship games, they went undefeated through the eight-week-long season, facing each of the other five teams in their division multiple times.
The league is an open, unaffiliated league wherein youths sign-up as individuals and are placed on teams, which then play every Monday evening. Gavin, who is the son of Eric Van Kley and grandson of Mitch Van Kley, was the only local player on his team, which was coached by Bill Downs. Gavin has played in the league for the last two years and shown tremendous improvement.
The Courts of Northwest Indiana, located in Valparaiso, offer quarterly leagues in several sports and offer a place to work on skills and play year round, no matter what the weather. A fall basketball session for youth ages 3 - 10 will start Sept. 14 and run through Oct. 26, with boys and girls broken into four divisions by age. Each week will feature 30 minutes of practice followed by a 30-minute game. The last week will feature a single-elimination tournament. All games are held on Mondays between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.