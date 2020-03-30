DEMOTTE — One Knight and One Kougar were recently named as IBCA/Subway All-State Honorable Mentions. Covenant Christian senior Ben Lins continued to rack up the honors as he and former Knight and current Kougar senior Gavin Herrema were both named as members of the All-State Honorable Mention Senior team.
Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players earned the IBCA/Subway "Supreme 15" All-State honors for 2019-2020, which was announced on Thursday, March 26. Additionally, the IBCA named Large School All-State teams, comprised of 15 seniors and 15 underclassmen, and Small School All-State players, also made-up of 15 seniors and 15 underclassmen.
The "Supreme 15" is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades, with the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
In addition, 89 more seniors and 93 more underclass players were selected as honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size. Lins and Herrema each were so honored.
Those voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior boys' team were, listed alphabetically: Braxton Barnhizer of Lafayette Jefferson; Carson Barrett of Lafayette Central Catholic; Tre Coleman of Jeffersonville; Dre Davis of Lawrence Central; Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century; Trey Galloway of Culver Academy; Noah Jager of Bloomington South; Anthony Leal of Bloomington South; Mabor Majak of Hamilton Southeastern; Sincere McMahon of Indianapolis Attucks; Nijel Pack of Lawrence Central; Tony Perkins of Lawrence North; Kiyron Powell of Evansville Bosse; Andrew Welage of Greensburg: and, Charlie Yoder of Westview.
Voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass boys' team were: Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff; Jalen Blackmon of Marion; Luke Brown of Blackford; Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Luke Goode of Homestead; Connor Hickman of Bloomington South; Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek; Trey Kaufman of Silver Creek; J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph; Khristian Lander of Evansville Reitz; Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills; Malik Stanley of Warren Central; Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg; Keon Thompson of Merrillville: and, Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley.
The IBCA/Subway All-State teams were selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana. All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches - 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman - then met to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
Players from the area named to the Large School All-State Team included Nick Anderson of Lake Central and Jake Wadding of Chesterton. Small School All-Staters included Austin Darnell of Washington Township, Cooper Hochstedler of North Judson-San Pierre and Jacques Williams of Bowman Academy.
In addition to Lins and Herrema, area players seniors named as Honorable Mentions included Deontae Craig of Culver Academy, Nate Dukich of Lake Station Edison, Jake Friel of Hebron, Will Larkin of Winamac, Tryontae Lomax of Gary 21st Century, Dominic Lucido of Hanover Central and Cale Robertson of North White.
As far as underclassmen honors, Keon Thompson of Merrillville was named to the Supreme 15, Christopher Mantis of Lowell was named to the Large School All-State, and Koron Davis of Bowman Academy and Cole Wireman of Kouts were named to the Small School All-State Team. Underclass Honorable Mentions included Landen Babusiak of Hanover Central, Joshua Fleming of Rensselaer Central and Yanni Karlaftis of West Lafayette.
Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be sent to each recipient's Athletic Director in late April, allowing each recipient to receive the award from his Athletic Director or Coach before the school year concludes.