Mackendzie Dresbaugh exploded for 22 points, while Harmoney Burke added 14 as the North Newton Lady Spartans earned their fourth consecutive victory with a 53-49 win over Illiana Christian.
The past few games the Lady Spartans have shown true grit and determination throughout the games. On Friday, Dec. 20, after a week of finals, the Lady Spartans got a little scrappy and pulled out a great win on the road.
The Lady Spartans struggled in the first half of the game. At the end of the 1st quarter, the Lady Spartans were trailing Illiana only by a single point. Going into halftime the Lady Spartans continued to trail Illiana but only by two points. Scrappy defense by both teams made for an excellent first half.
“We need to take better care of the ball. Moving forward it will make a difference in the number of turnovers” stated North Newton coach Jenny Spillers.
Going into the second half the Lady Spartans had gotten words of encouragement that would eventually make a difference for the 3rd and 4th quarters. Coach Spillers stated that during practice they have been working on the teams shooting skills. At the end of the 3rd quarter, the Lady Spartans were up 33-32. The Lady Spartans were getting a lot of action out of two players that would help to be game-changers.
It was in the fourth quarter after continuing to battle back and forth on the scoreboard that a game-changing shot went into the basket. The Lady Spartans were hitting both inside the arc but it was a 3-point shot by Cayci Ehlinger that helped to shift the momentum and fire up the team. In the closing minutes, the game came down to fouls and free throw shooting.
The Lady Spartans went for 8 for 9 at the free-throw line in the 4th quarter, “We have been stressing how important free throws are and in the end that’s what it came down to,” stated Coach Spillers.
It was Heidi Schleman going 100 percent at the free-throw line going 2 for 2 and fellow teammates Dresbaugh went 4 for 5, Jamie Will 3 for 4, Harmoney Burke 2 for 5 and Ehlinger 1 for 3.
Juniors Dresbaugh and Burke were instrumental throughout the game scoring in every quarter. Both Lady Spartans were being aggressive in driving to the basket, attacking underneath, and going up strong to score points.
North Newton hit a total of 5 3-pointers on the night with Dresabugh knocking down four, and Ehlinger with one.
“It was a dog fight for sure," added Spillers. "I am really proud of the ladies for not giving up and keeping their composure at the end. Ehligner hitting that three gave the team some energy. We also need Mackendzie Dresbaugh to continue scoring like she did in the second half." The Lady Spartans resume the season on Thursday, Jan. 9, at home against conference rival Tri-County