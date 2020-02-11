KNOX — The Lady Kougars and the Knox Lady Redskins were destined to meet in the finals of the Knox Sectionals and it was destined to be a fairly low-scoring tough game. When the two teams met in the finals, the game more than lived up to the hype.
It was really a tale of two halves. Kankakee Valley ruled the first half, outscoring Knox 12 - 6 and 12 - 7 and seemed to have the game in control. After the break, the Redskins made some key adjustments and the wheels fell off the bus for KV. In the third, the Lady Kougars could only manage two points, a Samantha Martin put-back of yet another errant shot. KV was forced to the outside continually and just could not penetrate.
Meanwhile, Knox put up 12 with the first three baskets coming on back-to-back-to-back turnovers by the Kats Knox pulled within four and then two and then suddenly the game was tied after a questionable foul was called on Colby Sizemore who was clearly not even involved in the play. At 5:37 left in the game, Knox pulled into the lead and never looked back.
The Lady Kougars kept it close but were struggling both in the field and at the free-throw line. Senior Martin tried to pick her team up and actually got them within one after a drive through the lane for a basket with a foul picked up along the way for a three-point play.
The Redskins continued to capitalize on KV miscues, ending in the five point difference.
At Knox 02-07-2020
Knox 06 – 07 – 13 – 12 = 38
Kankakee Valley 12 – 12 – 02 – 07 = 33
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady edskinss: Riley Messer 0-0-0-0-0; Megan Bolen 3-0-8-5-11; Remington Jordan 4-0-4-1-9; Felicity Olejmiczak 2-2-4-4-14; Brianna Korcha 2-0-0-0-4; Preston Minix 0-0-0-0-0; Madison Moss 0-0-0-0-0.
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 3-0-0-0-6; Lilly Toppen 1-1-0-0-5; Kate Thomas 0-0-0-0-0; Courtney Fox 0-0-0-0-0; Amie Ramus 0-0-0-0-0; Karmen Nowak 0-2-0-0-6; Courtney Sizemore 0-0-2-0-0; Samantha Martin 4-0-3-3-11; Colby Sizemore 0-1-0-0-3.