KNOX — Having the bye put the Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars in one of the semi-final games held Friday, Feb. 7, at Knox. They took on the Wheeler Lady Bearcats and it really wasn’t much of a challenge. KV played its patented game of pressure, steal and score and Wheeler was unable to keep up. Coach Doug Nelson substituted freely almost from the start as the mismatch became more evident.
The Lady Kougars jumped out to an 18 - 9 lead to start the game and continued to pour it on through quarters two and three, nearly doubling the Bearcats’ score in each frame, With the JV in the game for KV in the fourth, the Kougars still outscored their opponents.
Lilly Toppen, Sam Martin and Colby Sizemore all put up double digits of 14, 10 and 11, respectively, for the Lady Kougars while Aaliyah Williams had 14 to lead Wheeler.
Senior Karmen Nowak and freshman Colby Sizemore were especially aggressive in the game, giving Wheeler fits on both ends of the court.
Wheeler had earned the semi-final berth by beating River Forest, 38 - 30 on Tuesday night.
In the second semi-final game of the night, host Knox put up a similar margin, beating Hanover Central 57 - 25. HC had advanced to the semi-final with a win over Culver Academies 47 - 33.
At Knox 02-07-2020
Wheeler 09 – 06 – 08 – 06 = 29
Kankakee Valley 18 – 15 – 16 – 07 = 56
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Bearcats: Sydney Eden 0-0-6-4-4; Averi Wagoner 1-0-0-0-2; Caitlin Minard 0-0-1-0-0; Devan Christy 0-0-0-0-0; Aaliyah Willians 7-0-1-0-14; Victoria Subart 0-0-3-0-0; Elena Giorgi 0-1-0-0-3; Rachel Johnson 3-0-0-0-6.
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 1-0-0-0-2; Lilly Toppen 4-1-3-3-14; Kate Thomas 1-0-0-0-2; Courtney Fox 0-0-2-0-0; Amie Ramus 0-1-0-0-3; Karmen Nowak 2-1-0-0-7; Laynie Capellari 0-0-0-0-0; Courtney Sizemore 2-1-0-0-7; Samantha Martin 2-2-2-0-10; Colby Sizemore 4-1-0-0-11; Elise Kasper 0-0-0-0-0; Marissa Howard 0-0-0-0-0.