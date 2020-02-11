VALPARAISO — The Lady Knights of Covenant Christian should have won their first sectional game handily but happy feet and poor free-throw shooting doomed the talented team. The Knights fell 38 - 36 to Washington Township on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the opening game of the Morgan Township Class A Sectional. The CC girls actually led at the end of each of the first three quarters but lost their momentum in the fourth. Washington Township did what it could do to stay close and it paid off.
CCHS jumped out to a 10 - 4 lead in John Blastick Gym but the Lady Senators soon pulled within two in the second quarter. The game then seemed to stall as neither team could hit a basket for nearly four minutes. Senior Leanna Buiter broke the ice with a long three but Olivia Klinger matched it right away.
At the half, the Knights were up 19 - 17,
After the break, Washington Township took their first lead of the game on yet another three from Klinger. This time the CC Girls answered right back as Buiter hit her second long-range bomb. Both teams traded baskets throughout the fourth including Klinger again hitting a long baseline shot. This time, it was Dominique Bennett answered with a three.
In the fourth, Covenant Christian developed “happy feet and made just one of nine from the free-throw line, including the front end of several one-and-ones.
The CC girls had several chances to tie it up but the ball either would not fall or resulted in a turnover.
The host Morgan Township Lady Cherokees would eventually win the sectional, defeating Kouts 58 - 36 in the finals, To get there, Kouts beat Washington Township 59 - 37 and Morgan Township beat 21st Century Charter 70 - 12.
at Morgan Township Feb. 4, 2020
Washington Township 05 - 12 - 14 - 07 = 38
Covenant Christian 10 - 09 - 14 - 03 = 36
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Senators: Olivia Klinger 2-3-2-1-14; Mia Lewis 01-1-1-4; Olivia Martinez 0-1-2-1-4; Zoe Brickner 4-0-1-0-8; Claire Horvath 0-0-1-0-0; Megan Boby 2-0-1-0-4; Mikaela Armstrong 2-0-2-1-4.
Lady Knights: Desiree Holmes 0-0-0-0-0; Sydnie Bakker 0-0-5-0-0; Morgan Schaafsma 0-0-0-0-0; Dominique Bennett 0-1-0-0-3; Leanna Buiter 1-2-0-0-8; Hope Zylstra 4-0-2-0-8; Skylar Bos 8-0-2-1-17.