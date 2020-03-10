CEDAR LAKE — Despite a relatively upbeat season, the Kougar Boys’ Basketball team was one-and-done at the hands of a decidedly more athletic Hanover Central on March 3. KV lost the game by 20 with a score of 73 – 53 and were never really in contention in the first game of the Hanover Central-hosted 3A Sectional.
The Kougars had three players in double digits. Seniors Gavin Herrema and Tyler Martin scored 16 and 10, respectively, and junior Eli Carden hit for 12 but the Kougars could not get any production out of anyone else and turned the ball over far too often.
There also seemed to be little effort for the Kats on the defensive end. 6’9” sophomore Landen Bubusiak ruled the boards for the Wildcats, hitting for 23 points, most of which came from offensive rebounds. HC also got 14 points out of junior Joey Glidewell and 11 from Kameron Ludwig. Dominic Lucido bubbled under double-digits with nine points.
KV was outscored by double in the first frame with Hanover hitting 18 to the nine of the Kougars. The Kats did mount a comeback in the second but never got closer than seven down with two minutes left in the half.
After the break, Hanover stepped up the pressure and continued to pull away. The Kougars bravely tried to step it up and did match them almost score for score in the fourth but could never cut away at that lead. KV was down by 20 with five minutes left and that is where the game ended up. Both seniors fouled out and the only highlight for the Kougars fans as the game wound down was a slashing dunk by Carden.
In the second game of the night, New Prairie easily dispatched Wheeler 65 – 44. In the Semifinals on the following Friday, HC trounced Knox 61 – 39 and New Prairie outscored River Forest 57 – 35. The final was all Hanover Central as they won over NP 61 – 47.
Hanover Central moves on to the South Bend Washington-hosted Regional where they will face Mishawaka Marian in the opening game on March 14. The second game will feature Hammond and Western. The winners of those games will face off that night for the Regional title.
At Cedar Lake 03-03-2020
Kankakee Valley 09 – 12 – 11 – 21 = 53
Hanover Central 18 – 15 – 17 – 23 = 73
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Kougars: Matt Caldwell 0-0-0-0-0; Gavin Herrema 2-2-6-6-16; Riley Jordan 0-2-0-0-6; Elijah Carden 5-0-4-2-12; Tyler Martin 2-2-0-0-10; Nick Mikash 1-0-2-2-4; Hayden Dase 2-0-0-0-4; Luke Andree 0-0-0-0-0; Jeb Boissy 0-0-0-0-0; Colton Pribyl 0-0-0-0-0; Will Sampson 0-0-0-0-0; Kent Hamstra 0-0-0-0-0.
Wildcats: Kameron Ludwig 5-0-2-1-11; Cole Hernandez 0-0-0-0-0; Chris Roop 2-0-2-0-4; Joey Glidewell 1-2-6-6-14; Brendan Bonner 0-0-2-1-1; Drayk Castner 0-1-0-0-3; Samuel Hinojosa 0-0-0-0-0; Joshua Austgen 0-0-0-0-0; Dominic Lucido 3-0-3-3-9; Landen Babusiak 12-0-6-4-23; Antonio Gonzalez 0-0-0-0-0; Nicholas Holden 0-0-0-0-0.