WHEATFIELD — Between the junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball games on Saturday, Feb. 22, the team took time to honor the contributions of the two senior members of the team – Gavin Herrema and Tyler Martin.
Gavin Herrema is the son of of Lara and Derek Herrema of Rensselaer. He has participated in basketball and Club Basketball with Example Elite and SYF Players for 3 years, Club Soccer with Indiana Magic and NW Indiana Lions for seven years, soccer and Fellowship of Christian Athletes for one year. He has played varsity basketball for KVHS for one year and was a three year starter for Covenant Christian. During his senior year, Herrema reached the coveted 1,000 points scored milestone.
Herrema is undecided on a college but plans to join the family business.
Tyler Martin is the son of Kris and Paul Martin of DeMotte. He has participated in basketball at KVHS for four years and tennis for three years. Martin plans to join the Pipefitters Union Local 597 upon graduation.