WHITING — The Covenant Christian Knights traveled to the shores of Lake Michigan to take on the Whiting Oilers and managed to squeak out a tough win despite being down by one point with just 1:45 left to go in the game. The Knights, in a show of resiliency, would win up by seven, 72 – 65 at the buzzer.
The Knights used their ability to control the boards despite the late game onslaught by the Oilers, led by leading scorer Osvaldo Terrazas, who had 33 points in the effort. Senior standout Ben Lins had 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and 11 blocks. Fellow senior Danny Bultema had 15 points and 10 rebounds to net yet another double-double performance and junior Isaac Alblas hit for 12 points, all in the final quarter while adding in some key steals to secure the win.
Also coming up big for the Knights, has been the play of underclassmen Jonah Ingram, Peyton Fase and Jacob Miller, especially with senior Cade Walstra relegated to the bench with a broken arm sustained in the game in LaCrosse. Freshman Miller finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, playing well beyond his years. Sophomores Fase and Ingram continued to show their maturation with eight points and five points, respectively, as well as making it difficult on the opposition.
At Whiting 02-15-2020
Covenant Christian 14 – 22 – 13 – 23 = 72
Whiting 15 – 13 – 12 – 25 = 65
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Knights: Peyton Fase 1-2-0-0-8; Ben Lins 8-1-8-2-21; Danny Bultema 4-1-4-4-15; Jonah Ingram 2-0-2-1-5; Isaac Alblas 3-1-5-3-12; Jacob Miller 5-0-2-1-11.
Oilers: Tony Madrueno 1-1-0-0-5; Nolan Toth 0-4-0-0-12; Osvaldo Terrazas 14-1-2-2-33; Luke Zorich 0-1-0-0-3; Adonis Roberts 5-0-0-0-10; Jeremiah Melendez 1-0-0-0-2; Emiliano Rodriguez 0-0-0-0-0.