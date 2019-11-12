ST. JOHN — Kankakee Valley went 1-1 in Saturday’s Lake Central Tournament to start the season at 2-1 overall.
The Kougars opened the season with an easy 71-36 win over North Newton last Tuesday before heading to Lake Central for a round-robin, four-team tournament.
KV opened the tournament against Class 3A No. 1 Benton Central, which has won 6 of the last 7 meetings with the Kougars.
In the latest contest, the Bison (2-0) jumped out to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter and went ahead 40-6 by halftime in a 66-34 romp of KVHS.
Only Lilly Toppen, a freshman guard, scored in double figures for the Kougars. She hit 5 of 14 shots for 12 points and was 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
The Kougars were 4 of 20 from 3-point territory in the game and had just 13 field goals overall.
Senior Sam Martin added nine points on 4 of 12 shooting with five rebounds and three steals. Senior Karmen Nowak had five rebounds, four assists and two steals and senior Courtney Sizemore had five steals.
The Bison would also go on to rout host Lake Central by a 60-39 final to win the tournament title.
KV bounced back to beat Lakeland (1-2) in its second tournament game, winning by a 60-51 final. The Kougars led 31-20 at halftime before the Lakers pulled within 41-37 in the third period.
Martin had 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting to lead all scorers. She added nine rebounds and five steals. Toppen had 13 points, hitting 3 of 9 3-pointers, and Nowak was 4 of 8 from the floor for 10 points and added six assists.
Sizemore had three assists.
The Kougars used a balanced scoring attack to dismantle North Newton last week, with Martin (14 points), Nowak (12) and Toppen (10) finishing in double figures.
Sophomore Taylor Schoonveld and Sizemore added nine points each.
Martin also finished with seven rebounds, three assists and five steals and Schoonveld had five steals and three assists. Nowak had four steals, five assists and four boards; freshman Courtney Fox had eight rebounds; and freshman Colby Sizemore added six boards.
The Kougars, who totaled 22 steals, used pressure to build a 24-8 lead after the first quarter. KV punctuated the victory with a 22-4 fourth quarter edge.
The Spartans (0-1) had 42 turnovers in the game. They hit just 28 percent of their shots and had 13 field goals in the game.
Junior guard Mackendzie Dresbaugh had a game-high nine points on 4 of 11 shooting. Senior Jamie Will, who was the team’s top scorer last season, added seven points and five rebounds.
Junior Harmony Burke had six boards, junior Grace Hollopeter had five assists and sophomore Heidi Schleman added seven rebounds.