Hebron High School recognized the 30th anniversary of the 1990 boys’ basketball team’s sectional championship Friday at halftime of the Hawks’ game with Kankakee Valley. The ’90 Hawks finished 24-1, losing to Fountain Central at the Lafayette Regional. Several players were on hand to celebrate the occasion, including Jeff Brooks, scorekeeper Bob Fry, Ron Kobza and Mark Brown, John Schroeder, Sean Price and Joe Hoernig, John Spinks, cheerleader Tammy Ryan, Jeff Centafanto and Ray Major.