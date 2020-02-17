HEBRON — Kankakee Valley coach Bill Shepherd believes his team has turned a corner on the defensive side of the court.
For the third time in the last four games, the Kougars (7-12) held an opponent to 50 or less points, beating host Hebron, 62-50, Saturday night.
In their three wins over the past two weeks, the Kougars have held their foes to 42 (vs. Portage), 49 (vs. Hobart) and 50 vs. Hebron.
“Our defense is getting better,” Shepherd said. “Our rotations are getting a lot better. We’re putting a lot more pride in helping early. We went from not helping at all on ‘D,’ to helping late and picking up stupid fouls, to helping early and continuing to help. Honestly, if we’re active on defense that helps out our ‘O.’”
KV held the Hawks (13-5) to 9 of 24 shooting in the second half and forced 12 first-half turnovers. Hebron finished with 20 turnovers and the Kougars had 11 steals, with senior Gavin Herrema collecting four thefts.
The Kougars jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first half, hitting 7 of 13 shots. They took seven more shots than Hebron, which played without top scorer Jake Friel in the first half due to coach Mike Grennes’ decision.
KV’s lead ballooned to a game-high 14 points in the second half. Trailing 40-28 at one point in the third period, the Hawks used a 10-2 run to close within four points (42-38), with Friel, who played all of the second half, scoring eight of those points.
The Kougars answered with a 6-0 run to take a 48-38 lead, with Tyler Martin and Nick Mikash scoring baskets, but Hebron put together one final surge late in the fourth, closing within 51-47 on an Ethan Drook 3-pointer and baskets by Drook and Friel.
Junior guard Matt Caldwell stemmed the tide for KV, hitting a pair of free throws to push the lead to six points. The Kougars would hit 9 of 12 foul shots in the fourth period to dash Hebron’s thoughts of a comeback.
“I thought we got really stagnant in our 3-2 in the second half and that really hurt us offensively,” Shepherd said. “If we’re going to be stagnant on ‘D,’ we’re going to be stagnant on ‘O.’ That’s just how we are. But we knew Hebron would battle back. This is a tough place to play with this gym and we’ve never really played well here. But I’m really happy with the guys to battle back to a 12-point win after they got it down to three. We’re just tougher now.”
KV shared the ball offensively, totaling 22 assists on 27 baskets. Herrema had six assists and Martin assisted on five baskets. Caldwell and junior Eli Carden had four assists each.
Mikash finished with a game-high 19 points, hitting 8 of 11 shots from the floor. He hit all five of his shots in the second half and added 10 rebounds.
“For a sophomore, he’s had a tremendous year,” Shepherd said of Mikash, who is among team leaders in points and rebounds. “He has some sophomore moments, like he doesn’t see the floor well sometimes. But when he becomes a junior and senior and you pair him with Hayden (Dase) and some other kids, we’ll have a pretty tough duo in there to deal with.”
Herrema had 13 points and Caldwell had 10. Martin came off the bench to contribute nine points.
Reece Marrs had 13 points for the Hawks, who suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
Friel, who would get his 1,000th career point a night later against Wheeler, had 12 points, all coming in the second half. Drook finished with 11 points and David Steffan had nine points and seven rebounds.
Hebron was 4 of 17 from 3-point range, with Drook hitting 3 of 6. His teammates were a combined 1 of 11.
KV had just one 3-pointer, with Carden getting the lone basket from deep in the first quarter. Herrema, who averages four 3-point baskets a night, took just three 3-point attempts Saturday.
The Kougars close the season with home games against Wheeler (Feb. 18) and Hanover Central (Feb. 22) and a road game at North Judson (Feb. 28).
The Hanover Central game could be a preview of a sectional match-up between the Wildcats and the Kougars in two weeks. The IHSAA sectional draw is set for Sunday, Feb. 23.
“I’m conflicted about that game,” Shepherd said of playing Hanover. “My growing up as a coach, you don’t show that team nothing, especially the day before the draw. You just play a generic game. But I also know the kids confident-wise would want to win. Now, I want to win, too, but I would like to win without showing a lot.
“It’s really tricky. They’re going to be the same way. Hanover isn’t going to run anything against us they plan on doing in a week. We could see them again 10 days later.”