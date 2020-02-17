VALPARAISO — The Covenant Christian Knights needed little effort to roll over the Wheeler Bearcats on Feb. 11, beating them 60 – 26, despite the loss of services of senior Cade Walstra. The Knights utilized an 18 – 2 run in the second quarter to jump out at a 31 – 10 score at the break.
“We played very well defensively throughout the game that ended up creating offense for us. This was a total team balanced effort,” said Knights’ Coach Jon Heerema. “They were playing very inspired after having lost a senior Captain in Cade, to a fractured wrist in the previous game.”
Senior standout Ben Lins finished with yet another double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow senior Danny Bultema had 12 points and six boards. Freshman Jacob Miller grabbed nine rebounds and junior Isaac Alblas finished with nine points and five steals. Sophomore Jonah Ingram scored eight points and really shone on the defensive end to frustrate the Wheeler offense. Fellow sophomore Peyton Fase came off the bench and provided a solid impressive defensive effort on the top of the Knights’ zone.
At Valparaiso 02-11-2020
Wheeler 08 – 02 – 10 – 06 = 26
Covenant Christian 13 – 18 – 25 – 04 = 60
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Bearcats: Stats unavailable.
Knights: Peyton Fase 1-0-2-0-2; Ben Lins 12-0-1-0-24; Danny Bultema 2-2-2-2-12; Jonah Ingram 2-1-2-1-8; Isaac Alblas 3-1-1-0-9; Jacob Miller 1-0-1-1-3; Royal Novak 0-0-0-0-0; Devin Hoffman 0-0-0-0-0; Nick Birkett 0-0-4-2-2.