WHEATFIELD — After a year without any home cross country meets at Kankakee Valley due to construction, the Kougars played host to the annual Hokum Karem Race on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Distance runners from 11 area schools showed up to take their first serious runs of the season.
The event is normally a run in a relay format with pairs of runners from schools passing a baton on alternate laps but this year, in a bid to eliminate some contact between runners, both runners from a pair raced at the same time in either a three kilometer or four kilometer distance race. There were also separate heats to further spread out the competitors. The event featured several of the top runners and teams in the state.
In the 4K A race, Highland’s Lucas Guerra set the pace from start to finish with a time of 13:13 while Lowell speedster Karina James won for the ladies with a time of 17:03. Kougar Luke Bristol was the top male finisher in the 4K B race, competing it in 15:48. Teammates Alden Cates and Xavier De La Paz Marino finished sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 17:18 and 18:19. Caitlyn Williams of Lafayette Harrison was the top finisher for the women.
In the 3K race, Lafayette Harrison’s Curtis Palmer finished first with a time of 13:55 with Kougar senior Thomas Bolde placing second in 14:23. Kankakee Valley’s Emilee Wilson was the top female finisher with an outstanding time of 14:04. Greshman Jade McDonald finished fourth and Olivia Sheehy was fifth in that race with times of 14:56 and 14:59 respectively. It was McDonald’s first Varsity Cross Country race.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, the Kougars headed north across the river to compete in the Dave Walker Invite at Hebron. Freshman Emma Bell continued her dominance from middle school with a second place finish in her first official full-length High School Cross Country meet with an excellent time of 20:26.0.
The KV girls team finished fifth overall with Halle Frieden coming in at 23rd, Wilson at 29th, Audrey Campell at 33rd and Sheehy at 40th to round out the top five Kougars in a very tough field. For the boys’ team, freshman Ethan Ehrhardt grabbed KV’s highest male finish, coming in 20th out of 87 runners. The remaining male runners for KV were junior Adam Collard (20:11), sophomore Xavier De La Paz Marino (21:01), senior Alden Cates (21:39), sophomore Caden Adams (21:40), freshman Brock Maple (22:29), and senior Thomas Bolde (24:27). The team, running without three of their normal top runners, finished ninth as a team overall.
KV competes next at home, Saturday, Aug. 29th, at 9:00am, hosting their first 5k race after a four-year hiatus due to ongoing construction.