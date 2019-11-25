SHELBYVILLE — Several distance runners from Kankakee Valley participated in the Youth Coaches Nationals Cross Country Meet in Shelbyville over the weekend.
Blue River Memorial Park hosted this year’s event, which featured several races according to age.
The highlight was the 13-14 girls’ division race, where three Rensselaer Central Middle School runners — Annalise Yeager, Ava Barten and Kylei Spencer — teamed up with runners from Kankakee Valley, Crown Point, Lowell and Andrean in the 4K race.
Yeager led the team with a seventh-place finish in 15 minutes, 7 seconds. Barten was 94th in 16:44 and Spencer placed 142nd in 17:40.
KV’s Emma Bell finished 65th overall among the 200-plus runners, covering the course in 16:05. Also scoring for the team were Elliza Pycraft of Crown Point (22nd in 15:25), Gina Cappello of Andrean (64th in 16:05), Alysse Niewoehner of Kankakee Valley (108th in 16:55), and Payton Boyer of Lowell (120th in 17:05).
Competing for Rensselaer in the 15-16 girls division race were Bomber teammates Amzie Maienbrook and Rheannon Pinkerman. Maienbrook, the high school team’s top runner, was 24th overall in 20:04 in the 5L race and Pinkerman, a freshman, finished 54th in 21:41.
In the 11-12 age group for girls, Audrey Korniak was 85th overall. She covered the 3K course in 12:38.
In the 13-14 boys 4K race, Jack Boer was 224th overall in 18:05.