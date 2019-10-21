VALPARAISO — Ninety male and 89 female runners competed in the Chesterton Regional, held for the first time ever at Sunset Hill Farm County Park and several area runners and one Jasper County team earned the right to move on to the New Prairie Semi-State.
The Rensselaer Central Lady Bombers advanced as a team to the Semi-State, finishing fourth behind Valparaiso, Portage and Chesterton, and just ahead of Wheeler which also qualified as a team in the girls’ race. The Lady Kougars came in at ninth as a team. For the boys, the teams advancing, in order of finish, were Valpo, Chesterton, New Prairie, LaPorte and Wheeler. Bubbling just under by a heartbreaking two-point difference were the Kankakee Valley boys who came in sixth as a team.
The Lady Bombers team that advanced included sophomore Amzie Maienbrook who finished 10th overall with a time of 20:01.8, senior Kelsie Wuethrich (11th, 20:07.9), freshman Rheannon Pinkerman (25th, 20:50.6), freshman Baylie Wuethrich (29th, 21:00.8), senior Piper Sell (46th, 21:55.8), freshman Solcy Sanchez (49th, 22:18.8), and junior Alyse Musch (64th, 23:31.5).
Other area female finishers, none of whom qualified to moved on, included: Kankakee Valley runners Samantha Martin, Halle Frieden, Emilee Wilson, Keely DeKock, Samantha Sullivan, Abigail Robinson and Olivia Sheehy; North Newton’s Kylie Blann, Brandi McQueen and Madelyn Arrenholz; and South Newton’s Delaney Farmer and Aubree Florian.
For the boys, Covenant Christian’s Kohler Peterson, Kankakee Valley’s Ethan Tillema and Justin Hoffman, and Rensselaer Central’s Tristen Wuethrich each qualified as individuals for the Semi-State meet. Peterson finished fourth overall with a time of 16:31.3, Tillema was 10th overall in 16:46.9, Hoffman was 16th in 17:02.2 and Wuethrich 29th in at 17:22.5.
“It was a fast pace,” said Peterson after the race. “I wanted to finish in the top five so I kept myself with that LaPorte kid and am just happy to have reached my goal.”
Tillema was also all smiles after the race.
“I just ran a new personal record,” said Tillema, “but it was weird. I remember the start and the finish but in between, I guess I was so focused I can’t really remember details.”
“I’m just glad I made it out,” said Hoffman, “that’s all that matters. I didn’t run as well as I wanted but I’m glad a got it out of the way here so I can concentrate on New Prairie.”
For almost as long as anyone can remember, both the Regional and the Semi-State have been held at New Prairie which is often described by runners as the best course in the state. Sunset Hill was a worthy successor, however, as the open prairies mixed with woods and gently, rolling hills added a different challenge, especially since both the start and the finish were uphill.
The Semi-State will be held at New Prairie High School at 5333 N. Cougar Road in New Carlisle. The boys’ race will kick off at 10:30 a.m. and the girls will follow suit after the completion of the boys’ race.