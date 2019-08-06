INDIANA — Hunters can apply for an archery-only management hunt at Big Walnut Natural Area (BWNA) in Putnam County from Aug. 12-26 by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online application is the only way to apply. Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt in which they are applying.
The following dates are available for this hunt:
Nov. 1, 2019 – Nov. 21, 2019
Nov. 22, 2019 – Dec. 12, 2019
Dec. 13, 2019 – Jan. 5, 2020
Nature preserve deer management hunt opportunities are decided based on ecological objectives and are used as management tools. Hunters should not apply if they would forego a doe or smaller buck for a larger buck.
Hunters will be selected through a randomized computer drawing conducted by the Division of Fish & Wildlife. Draw result notifications will be emailed approximately one week after hunt applications close. A link to check the status of the draw is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Successfully drawn applicants will be allowed one hunting partner. All regulations and bag limits apply.
