Indiana State Parks is seeking volunteer hunters to participate in deer management hunts at 17 locations later this year.
Properties where hunting is allowed with firearms only (i.e., any firearm legal to take deer on public land in Indiana) are: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks.
Properties where hunting is allowed by archery only (i.e., any archery equipment legal to take deer in Indiana) are: Fort Harrison State Park and Trine State Recreation Area.
The dates on which the hunts will take place are Nov. 16-17 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
Volunteers can apply online at wildlife.IN.gov/5834.htm, where additional guidelines can be found under State Park Deer Management Draw.
Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Management hunts are carried out exclusively to achieve an ecological objective – to ensure balanced and healthy natural communities for all plants and wildlife within park boundaries.
Successful applicants are allowed to take up to three deer. Only one of those deer can be antlered. Deer harvested at a state park management hunt are not counted toward regular statewide bag limits. Trophy hunting, or passing on does or smaller bucks to wait for a larger buck, is counter to the ecological objective of state park management hunts and is strongly discouraged.
To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.