CROWN POINT — The Kankakee Valley wrestling team had advance nine grapplers to the Regional Meet in Crown Point held on Saturday, Feb. 8. Three wrestlers earned the right to move on to the East Chicago Semi-State which will be held on Saturday, Feb 15.
Freshman Cole Solomey, wrestling a 120 pounds, and juniors Aiden Sneed (170) and Tyler Tillema (145) all placed third which allows them to move on.
Fighting hard but ending their seasons were Caleb Solomey, Grant DeYoung, Caleb Swallow, Jason Celerio, Zach Dodson and J.D. Jonkman.