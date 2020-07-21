MEDARYVILLE — Wheatfield driver Nick Allen, the recent Firecracker 50 champion, won his second UMP Modified feature race of the summer at the Shadyhill Speedway.
Allen won the 20-lap race over Brad DeYoung of DeMotte and last year’s division champion, Jamie Lomax of Lake Village.
Tim Walter was fourth, with Tom Bell fifth.
Allen also won an eight-lap heat race and Bobby Stremme also won a heat title. Nineteen drivers competed in the feature race.
Drivers in five divisions competed for checkered flags last week.
In Pro Late Models, Torin Mettille was the feature champion, edging Aaron Heck over 20 laps. Michael Marden was third and Jace Owens fourth.
Owens and Kyle Cooper won heat race titles.
There were four heats in the 4-Bangers Sports Compact division, with Kyle Myers, Guy Sutton, Skylar Antonelli and Matthew Baker winning heat titles.
Antonelli was the overall winner, beating Sutton in the 15-lap feature race. Ryan Lagastee was third and Tyler Wheaton fourth.
A total of 30 drivers battled for spots in the feature race.
In Stock Car, Ron Wilkes was the 20-lap feature champion, beating Kody Conner and Jerrad Krick. Kyle Barger was fourth.
Three heat races were held, with Barger, Krick and Wilkes claiming titles.
In the final division race of the night, Phil Gerlach won the I-Mod title, beating six other drivers in the 20-lap feature race. Dan Marshall was second and Don Stone third.
Marshall won the only heat race of the evening.