WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Girls' Track Coach Lane Lewallen recently announced that four of his seniors were named to the 2020 Indiana Coaches of Girls’ Sports Association (ICGSA) Academic All-State team, despite the loss of the season to the pandemic. Named to All-State Honors were Sara Groen, Audrey Birch, Samantha Martin and Abby Robinson.
All four cap off their careers, not only with athletic accolades but also with high academic standards.
Thrower Sara Groen, a two-time Regional qualifier, was named to the Academic All-State First Team and was also the Valedictorian for the KVHS Class of 2020. She was also named to the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (IATCCC) first team last year as a junior which is very rare.
Vaulter Audrey Birch was also named to the Academic All-State First Team.
Distance runner Samantha Martin was named an Academic All-State Honorable Mention, just as she was last fall for Cross Country. Martin is Kankakee Valley's Female Athlete of the Year as well.
Distance runner Abby Robinson also received honorable mention honors at the All-State level.
All four athletes were also named to the Academic All-Conference Honors in the Northwest Crossroad Conference
"These are tremendous honors for these four leaders," said Lewallen, "and puts an excellent finishing touch on the abbreviated, but highly successful, 2020 girls’ track and field season, which included one indoor throws meet and one other indoor meet, both at Portage High School."