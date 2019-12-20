Marriage Licenses:
Dec. 19
Abagale Dumont, 24, to Blaine Cochran, 28, both of Wheatfield
Dec. 17
Niki Reynolds, 41, to Bobby Reynolds, 43, both of Rensselaer
William Toosley, 25, to Valerie Hinds, 30, both of Remington
Building Permits:
Dec. 16
DeMotte Drugs, Inc., Valparaiso: Alterations (inside work) at Pheasant Trace No. 1 (Pheasant Trace & St. Rd. 10, Keener Twp.
Circuit Court Civil:
Dec. 18
Sac Finance, Inc. v. Kristina Wyrick, Robert Van Drunen, Iii
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Mathew Janda
Dayna Foster v. Brian Taylor, Pauline Taylor
Rule Estate Investments LLC v. Jesse Owsley
Dec. 17
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robert Smith
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jackie Reel
Dec. 13
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Carlos E. Perez Panduro
Dec. 12
In Re: The marriage of Gavin Dowell and Megan Dowell
M&T Investments LLC v. Tyler Waring
Circuit Court Superior:
Dec. 19
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. v. Jaclyn Jordet
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. v. Joshua Bedard
Discover Bank v. Emily Goodwin
State Of Indiana Ex Rel Indiana Department Of Transportation v. Scott Herma
Kathryne Penninga v. Rhyker Earl
Dec. 18
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Stephanie Cobb
Dec. 17
In Re: The marriage of Cheryl Meadows and Rodney Meadows
LVNV Funding LLC v. Debbie Kamminga
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Gloria Rodriguez
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Hector Mendez, Jr.
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Robert Hoeferlin
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. John W Oliver, Vale Park Dental, C/O Kurt Folke, Porter Hospital, LLC D/B/A Porter Hospital, Corporation Service Company
Dec. 16
LVNV Funding LLC v. Brandi Walts
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Troy Kiger
Dec. 13
In Re: The marriage of Stephanie Sayers and Scott Sayers
LVNV Funding LLC v. Dawn Barnett
Daniel Dawood, Elishwa Dawood, Almas Dawood, individually and personal representative v. John Doe, individually and as agent of Dayton Freight Lines, Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. v. Dawn Stahura, heir, Judy Rogers, deceased, The Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development et al
Dec. 12
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Leeann Flores
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. John Shafer
Shelter Insurance Companies v. Cecilia Terrazas, Luis Terrazas