Building Permits:

Nov. 19

B&E Enterprises: Dwelling at 3054 Peacock Lane, Wheatfield, 300 W., north of 100 N., west side, Beverly Woods, Walker Twp.

Nov. 14

Matthew Nagel: Pond, Rensselaer at 300 N., east of Hwy 231, south side, Union Twp.

Jason Wallace, DeMotte: Dwelling at 10028 Eagle Ct., DeMotte, Eagle Ct., north of 1000 N., Sandy Pines Golf Club, Walker Twp.

Circuit Court Civil:

Nov. 20

Island Grove MHC v. Doug Sorba

Nov. 19

Midland Funding LLC v. Curtis Koebcke

Midland Funding LLC v. Jessica Scobey

Nov. 18

In Re: The marriage of Kimberly Walden and Gregory Walden

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by merger v. Laurie J. Skipper, Mark B. Skipper, Firstsource Advantage, LLC et al

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Rebecca C. Jenkins, aka Rebecca C. Woolley, as personal representative, unknown occupants

Nov. 15

Neal Nussbaum v. Donald Shelmon

Nov. 14

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Brodrick Pelham

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Michael Featherston

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v.. Ashley Jarrette

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Adam Baer

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Jennifer Maher

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Carl Klahn, Jr

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Mitchell McChesney

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Branden Carden

Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Callie Baird

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. William Klepser

Meadowood Apts. v. Krisina Wyrick

Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Rebecca Adank

Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Vicky Holme

Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Michael Kratz

Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Jessica Simic

Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Jill Terborg

Circuit Court Superior:

Nov. 22

In Re: The marriage of Yolanda Duncan and Stephen E. Duncan

Nov. 20

First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation v. Jessica N. Hageman, Terence J. Stone, SAC Finance, Inc. Et Al

Nov. 18

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. James Simmons

Nov. 15

In Re: The marriage of Holly Anne Stamper and William James Stamper

New Residential Mortgage LLC v. Gale E. Spangler, Nancy I. Spangler

Nov. 14

Towne Mortgage Company v. Donny R. Patterson, Brittany E. Patterson

