Marriage Licenses:
Dec. 4
Julie Bales, 50, to Allen Shaffer, 55, both of Rensselaer
Matthew Gifford, 33, to Karrie Rud, 45, both of Rensselaer
Dec. 3
Sabrina McNorton, 27, to Jessica Williams, 24, both of Remington
Nov. 27
David Hendrix, 49, to Melissa Maree Alvey, 35, both of DeMotte
Nov. 25
Adrianna Brown, 32, to Justin Cain, 38, both of Naples, Fla.
Kayla Wall, 32, to Travis Cotner, 35, both of Rensselaer
Jerry Crouch, Jr., 49, to Elizabeth Hamstra, 44, both of DeMotte
Selina Peterson, 38, of Rensselaer, to David Paunovich, 50, of Hebron
Building Permits:
Dec. 3
Ritchie Builders of Wheatfield: Dwelling, Alan and Carissa Klemp of DeMotte, at 1450 N. east of 450 W., north side, Wheatfield Twp.
Circuit Court Civil:
Dec. 6
Gabriela Aide Ordones v. Danielle Urnik
Dec. 5
Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Danielle Smith
City Of Rensselaer v. Brandie’s Bakery & Cafe
City Of Rensselaer v. Richard Chiattello
Dec. 4
Second Round Sub, LLC v. Carolyn Flores
Dec. 3
In Re: The marriage of Kelly Sizemore and Eric Sizemore
Midland Funding, LLC v. Jeffrey Deardurff
Rodney M. Pitstick v. Total Home Protection
Dec. 2
Green Stuff Rentals LLC v. Kelly Borrmann
U.S. Bank National Association d/b/a Elan Financial Services v. Elaine Hruz
Circuit Court Superior:
Dec. 5
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Corey Oatey
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Carl Klahn
Dec. 4
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Kris Malloch
Dec. 3
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Dominique Hunt
Dec. 2
In Re: The marriage of Juan Guerrero and Raquel Guerrero
TD Bank USA, N.A. v. Joseph Narug
First National Bank Of Omaha v. David Drenth