Marriage Licenses:

Dec. 4

Julie Bales, 50, to Allen Shaffer, 55, both of Rensselaer

Matthew Gifford, 33, to Karrie Rud, 45, both of Rensselaer

Dec. 3

Sabrina McNorton, 27, to Jessica Williams, 24, both of Remington

Nov. 27

David Hendrix, 49, to Melissa Maree Alvey, 35, both of DeMotte

Nov. 25

Adrianna Brown, 32, to Justin Cain, 38, both of Naples, Fla.

Kayla Wall, 32, to Travis Cotner, 35, both of Rensselaer

Jerry Crouch, Jr., 49, to Elizabeth Hamstra, 44, both of DeMotte

Selina Peterson, 38, of Rensselaer, to David Paunovich, 50, of Hebron

Building Permits:

Dec. 3

Ritchie Builders of Wheatfield: Dwelling, Alan and Carissa Klemp of DeMotte, at 1450 N. east of 450 W., north side, Wheatfield Twp.

Circuit Court Civil:

Dec. 6

Gabriela Aide Ordones v. Danielle Urnik

Dec. 5

Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Danielle Smith

City Of Rensselaer v. Brandie’s Bakery & Cafe

City Of Rensselaer v. Richard Chiattello

Dec. 4

Second Round Sub, LLC v. Carolyn Flores

Dec. 3

In Re: The marriage of Kelly Sizemore and Eric Sizemore

Midland Funding, LLC v. Jeffrey Deardurff

Rodney M. Pitstick v. Total Home Protection

Dec. 2

Green Stuff Rentals LLC v. Kelly Borrmann

U.S. Bank National Association d/b/a Elan Financial Services v. Elaine Hruz

Circuit Court Superior:

Dec. 5

Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Corey Oatey

Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Carl Klahn

Dec. 4

Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Kris Malloch

Dec. 3

Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Dominique Hunt

Dec. 2

In Re: The marriage of Juan Guerrero and Raquel Guerrero

TD Bank USA, N.A. v. Joseph Narug

First National Bank Of Omaha v. David Drenth

