Marriage Licenses:

Nov. 27

David Hendrix, 49, to Melissa Alvey, 35, both of DeMotte

Nov. 25

Adrianna Brown, 32, to Justin Cain, 38, both of Naples, Fla.

Kayla Wall, 32, to Travis Cotner, 35, both of Rensselaer

Jerry Crouch, Jr., 49, to Elizabeth Hamstra, 44, both of DeMotte

Selina Peterson, 38, of Rensselaer, to David Paunovich, 50, of Hebron

Nov. 22

Donald Haberlin, 65, of Lebanon, to Sandra Lackey, 57, of DeMotte

Nov. 21

Nathaniel Hicks, 33, to Tara Gondocs, 37, both of Remington

Building Permits:

Nov. 25

Adam and Natali Johns: Post frame (dwelling) at 170 N. east of 450 W., south side, Barkley Twp.

Nov. 21

Randy Lewis: Lean-to at 100 S. west of 170 W., north side, Barkley Twp.

Circuit Court Civil:

Nov. 27

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Troy Nuss

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Karen Daugherty

Kathleen O. Arndt v. Steve Brewer

Dennis Robinson, Terry Robinson v. Paige Robinson

Nov. 26

In Re: The marriage of Angela Wilson and Dustin Wilson

In Re: The marriage of Michael J. McGowan and Melissa S. McGowan

John Milentis v. Mark Winter, Theresa Winter

Nov. 25

In Re: The marriage of Regan Williams and Patrick Williams

Citibank, N.A. v. Bill Voyles

Ally Bank v. Thomas Smith, Misty Cady

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A v. Lawrence E Gibson, Midland Funding LLC

Nov. 23

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Moises Martinez-Lopez

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Susan Guthrie

Zackery McGuire v. Willie C. Brown, Midwest Freight Systems Corp.

Nov. 22

Midland Funding, LLC v. Lisa Deistler

Midland Funding, LLC v. Kevin Smith

Nov. 21

Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Paula Howe

SAC Finance, Inc. v. Eric Clarke

Pure Management dba v. Ethan Joseph

Pure Management dba v. Patricia Swartz

Pure Management dba v. Cassie Mathews

Pure Management dba v. Debra Hutchings

Pure Management dba v. Samantha Brown

Island Grove MHC v. Matthew Muilenburg

Island Grove MHC v. Matthew Muilenburg

Nov. 20

Island Grove MHC v. Doug Sorba

Circuit Court Superior:

Nov. 27

LVNV Funding LLC v. Samantha Vlachos

Nov. 26

Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Robert Hoeferlin

Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Jill Wireman

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Megan Corie

Nov. 25

In Re: The marriage of Sally Jo Siela and Ryan K. Siela

In Re: The marriage of Tiffany Knebel and Joshua Knebel

Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Lisa Feltes

Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. William Overton

Meryle Patzschke v. Stacey L Wujek

Nov. 22

In Re: The marriage of Yolanda Duncan and Stephen E. Duncan

LVNV Funding LLC v. Dawn Staples

Nov. 20

First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation v. Jessica N. Hageman, Terence J. Stone, SAC Finance, Inc. Et Al

