Marriage Licenses:
Nov. 27
David Hendrix, 49, to Melissa Alvey, 35, both of DeMotte
Nov. 25
Adrianna Brown, 32, to Justin Cain, 38, both of Naples, Fla.
Kayla Wall, 32, to Travis Cotner, 35, both of Rensselaer
Jerry Crouch, Jr., 49, to Elizabeth Hamstra, 44, both of DeMotte
Selina Peterson, 38, of Rensselaer, to David Paunovich, 50, of Hebron
Nov. 22
Donald Haberlin, 65, of Lebanon, to Sandra Lackey, 57, of DeMotte
Nov. 21
Nathaniel Hicks, 33, to Tara Gondocs, 37, both of Remington
Building Permits:
Nov. 25
Adam and Natali Johns: Post frame (dwelling) at 170 N. east of 450 W., south side, Barkley Twp.
Nov. 21
Randy Lewis: Lean-to at 100 S. west of 170 W., north side, Barkley Twp.
Circuit Court Civil:
Nov. 27
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Troy Nuss
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Karen Daugherty
Kathleen O. Arndt v. Steve Brewer
Dennis Robinson, Terry Robinson v. Paige Robinson
Nov. 26
In Re: The marriage of Angela Wilson and Dustin Wilson
In Re: The marriage of Michael J. McGowan and Melissa S. McGowan
John Milentis v. Mark Winter, Theresa Winter
Nov. 25
In Re: The marriage of Regan Williams and Patrick Williams
Citibank, N.A. v. Bill Voyles
Ally Bank v. Thomas Smith, Misty Cady
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A v. Lawrence E Gibson, Midland Funding LLC
Nov. 23
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Moises Martinez-Lopez
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Susan Guthrie
Zackery McGuire v. Willie C. Brown, Midwest Freight Systems Corp.
Nov. 22
Midland Funding, LLC v. Lisa Deistler
Midland Funding, LLC v. Kevin Smith
Nov. 21
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Paula Howe
SAC Finance, Inc. v. Eric Clarke
Pure Management dba v. Ethan Joseph
Pure Management dba v. Patricia Swartz
Pure Management dba v. Cassie Mathews
Pure Management dba v. Debra Hutchings
Pure Management dba v. Samantha Brown
Island Grove MHC v. Matthew Muilenburg
Island Grove MHC v. Matthew Muilenburg
Nov. 20
Island Grove MHC v. Doug Sorba
Circuit Court Superior:
Nov. 27
LVNV Funding LLC v. Samantha Vlachos
Nov. 26
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Robert Hoeferlin
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Jill Wireman
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Megan Corie
Nov. 25
In Re: The marriage of Sally Jo Siela and Ryan K. Siela
In Re: The marriage of Tiffany Knebel and Joshua Knebel
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Lisa Feltes
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. William Overton
Meryle Patzschke v. Stacey L Wujek
Nov. 22
In Re: The marriage of Yolanda Duncan and Stephen E. Duncan
LVNV Funding LLC v. Dawn Staples
Nov. 20
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation v. Jessica N. Hageman, Terence J. Stone, SAC Finance, Inc. Et Al