COURT NEWS
Marriage Licenses
Jan. 17
Cherie Danette Davenport, 37, of Rensselaer to Adam Ronald Stevens, 39, of Jasper County
Circuit Court Civil
Jan. 23
DNF Associates LLC vs. Michael Edwards, civil collection
US Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee vs. William Powell Jr., State of Indiana Department of Revenue, Fifth Third Bank (Western Michigan), mortgage foreclosure
Jan. 22
In Re: The marriage of Elizabeth Martin and Kyle Martin
Capitol One Bank NA vs. Christine Gonzalez, civil collection
Discover Bank C/O vs. Discover Products Inc. vs. Sarah Piremann, civil collection
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Joshua C. Lynch, mortgage foreclosure
Jan. 21
In Re: The marriage of Amanda Girard and Christian Girard
Jan. 20
In Re: The marriage of Amy Kiser and Jeffrey Kiser
Calvary SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank NA vs. Lennyn Medina, civil collection
Jan. 19
Calvary SPV I LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank vs. Larry Hoffman, civil collection
Jan. 17
In Re: The marriage of Emily Groth and John Michael Groth
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC vs. Steven E. Caldwell, Valerie J. Caldwell, Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC, CT Corporation System, mortgage foreclosure
Management Advantage, Inc. Agent for Lasumiki Enterprises, LLC vs. Mathew Roberson, small claims
Management Advantage, Inc. Agent for Lasumiki Enterprises, LLC vs. Matt Pope, small claims
Randall Neal, Carol Neal vs. Edward G. Skovira, Jennifer Skovira, small claims (eviction)
Adam Henning LLC vs. Tiffany Nicole Lopez, small claims