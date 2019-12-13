Court News stock

Marriage Licenses:

Dec. 11

Stacey St. John, 37, to Shaun Stewart, 41, both of Remington

Dec. 9

David Boykin, 57, to Donna Cornell, 49, both of Wheatfield

Dec. 6

Sonya Dempsey, 25, to Derek Shroyer, 26, both of Rensselaer

Circuit Court Civil & Superior:

Dec. 11

Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC v. Christopher P. Bryczek, Erica G. Bryczek

Citibank, N.A. v. Chris Fleeger

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Andrew Pitstick

Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Rickie Justice

Sheets Family Practice PC Inc. v. Justin M. Ready

Nicas G. Yiannias D.D.S. PC dba Relaxed Dentistry v. David Santaquida

Smith Farm Stores v. Julie A. Wall dba Endless Treasures LLC

Movie Madness Inc. v. Michelle Warren

Pithadia Medical Professional Services Corp. v. Kristoffer Williamson

Pithadia Medical Professional Services Corp. v. Michele L Williamson

Indigo Ag, Inc. v. Adam Atkinson

Dec. 10

Firstbank v. Jeffery S. Meeks, Kerri J. Meeks, SAC Finance, Inc. Et Al

Pines Apartments of Remington v. Dallas St. John

RSK Group LLC v. Matthew Kisak, Kristen Huff

More from this section

Co-Alliance, LLP v. Andrew Pitstick

Dec. 9

In Re: The marriage of Rachel M. Pilotte And Brian T. Pilotte

Dec. 6

Gabriela Aide Ordones v. Danielle Urnik

Dec. 5

Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Danielle Smith

City Of Rensselaer v. Brandie’s Bakery & Cafe

City Of Rensselaer v. Richard Chiattello

Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Corey Oatey

Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Carl Klahn

Tags