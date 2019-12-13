Marriage Licenses:
Dec. 11
Stacey St. John, 37, to Shaun Stewart, 41, both of Remington
Dec. 9
David Boykin, 57, to Donna Cornell, 49, both of Wheatfield
Dec. 6
Sonya Dempsey, 25, to Derek Shroyer, 26, both of Rensselaer
Circuit Court Civil & Superior:
Dec. 11
Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC v. Christopher P. Bryczek, Erica G. Bryczek
Citibank, N.A. v. Chris Fleeger
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Andrew Pitstick
Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Rickie Justice
Sheets Family Practice PC Inc. v. Justin M. Ready
Nicas G. Yiannias D.D.S. PC dba Relaxed Dentistry v. David Santaquida
Smith Farm Stores v. Julie A. Wall dba Endless Treasures LLC
Movie Madness Inc. v. Michelle Warren
Pithadia Medical Professional Services Corp. v. Kristoffer Williamson
Pithadia Medical Professional Services Corp. v. Michele L Williamson
Indigo Ag, Inc. v. Adam Atkinson
Dec. 10
Firstbank v. Jeffery S. Meeks, Kerri J. Meeks, SAC Finance, Inc. Et Al
Pines Apartments of Remington v. Dallas St. John
RSK Group LLC v. Matthew Kisak, Kristen Huff
Co-Alliance, LLP v. Andrew Pitstick
Dec. 9
In Re: The marriage of Rachel M. Pilotte And Brian T. Pilotte
Dec. 6
Gabriela Aide Ordones v. Danielle Urnik
Dec. 5
Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Danielle Smith
City Of Rensselaer v. Brandie’s Bakery & Cafe
City Of Rensselaer v. Richard Chiattello
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Corey Oatey
Distressed Asset Portfolio III, LLC v. Carl Klahn