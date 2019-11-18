Marriage Licenses:
Nov. 13
Elizabeth Hammond, 32, of Rensselaer, to Erick Halaburt, 29, of Wheatfield
Yanira Molina, 37, to Gabriela Perez, 29, both of DeMotte
Building Permits:
Nov. 12
Morton Buildings: Post frame, Sonny Castro, 2407 W. 900 N., Wheatfield, 900 N., west of 200 W., south side, Walker Twp.
Jerold Williams: Dwelling, Dean Pizz, Deer Park, Keener Twp.
Circuit Court Civil & Superior:
Nov. 14
Towne Mortgage Company v. Donny R. Patterson, Brittany E. Patterson
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Brodrick Pelham
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Michael Featherston
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Ashley Jarrette
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Adam Baer
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Jennifer Maher
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Carl Klahn, Jr
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Mitchell McChesney
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Branden Carden
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Callie Baird
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. William Klepser
Meadowood Apts. v. Krisina Wyrick
Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Rebecca Adank
Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Vicky Holme
Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Jessica Simic
Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Jill Terborg
Nov. 13
Midfirst Bank v. Michael D. Edwards
Billiejo M. Doege v. Glenn K. Spencer Jr., Rebekah M. Padgett
Nov. 12
Rachel Myers v. Cheryl Higer
Chris Foote v. Annette Crouch
Jacobsen Enterprisesllc v. Joseph Jones, Tawnya Jones
Arshad P. Malik, M.D., PC v. Stephen Elsner
Fifth Third Bank as successor by merger to Fifth Third Mortgage Company v. Nathan Gastineau, Heather R. Marshall
Nov. 11
Discover Bank v. Herschel Richie
Nov. 8
Synchrony Bank v. Jason Anderson
LVNV Funding LLC v. Romeo Lade
Discover Bank v. Christopher Smith
LVNV Funding LLC v. Concepcion Ontiveros
Co-Alliance, LLP v. Nathaniel Kolp
Nov. 7
Mark Marlin v. Angela Miller
In Re: The marriage of Glenn K. Spencer Jr. and Rebekah M. Padgett
LVNV Funding LLC v. Elizabeth Jefferson
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Jordan Chops
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Nicholas Meyer
Midland Funding LLC v. Rachel Buckmaster
Synchrony Bank v. Keely Nelson
State Of Indiana Ex Rel Indiana Department Of Transportation v. Jamani Williams, Allegra Burks
Nov. 6
Serenity Terrace v. Mona Lisa Chambers