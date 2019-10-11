Marriage Licenses:
Oct. 9
Tyler Marshing, 25, to Cassie Klaus, 24, both of Remington
Oct. 8
Theresa Tilley, 38, to Jacob Robertson, 37, both of DeMotte
Annette Pratt, 53, of Rensselaer to Samuel Flores, Sr., 44, of Monon
Andrew Lepard, 27, to Brittany Ricks, 26, both of Rensselaer
Oct. 4
Evan Klingaman, 27, to Destiny Kleist, 29, both of Wheatfield
Oct. 2
Katelynn Elliott, 23, to Andrew Koedyker, 25, both of DeMotte
Building Permits:
Oct. 7
William Griffey: Addition for Slawomir Dydo of Wheatfield, at 10387 Fore Crossing, Wheatfield, Pleasant Hills Estates, Unit 2, Walker Twp.
Oct. 3
Four Seasons Greenhouse of Merrillville: Addition (sun room) for Darrel Hardesty of Wheatfield at 3096 Jennifer Ct., Wheatfield, Beverly Woods, Walker Twp.
David and Gunther: Detached garage at 1500 N., east of State Road 49, north side, Wheatfield, Kankakee Twp.
Lakeside Management of Rensselaer: Mfg. home at 3946 N., Clubhouse Rd., Rensselaer, Lakeside Addition, Barkley Twp.
Circuit Court Civil:
Oct. 10
In Re: the marriage of Tiffany Hope Zylstra and Kyle Zylstra
Synchrony Bank v. Roger Spillers
Steve Hoyes v. Chris Milbourn
Lydia Kafader v. Kevin Nuss, Nuss Construction
Oct. 9
In Re: The marriage of Dennis L. Griffin and Melissa A. Griffin
Oct. 8
Midland Funding, LLC v. Stephanie Plant
Oct. 7
In Re: The marriage of Lahoma J. Hardock and Michael J. Hardock
Oct. 4
Midland Funding LLC v. Herschel Richie
Bank of America, N.A. v. Jason L Benkovich, Tina M Benkovich
A&D Builders v. Rose Kiersma
Dayna Kressen v. Kenny Collins
Re/Max Realty v. Wise Guy Marketing Solutions, LLC
Oct. 3
Midland Funding LLC v. L. Whitaker
Herman Stone Jr. v. Stacey Harrison, Linda Sizemore
Oct. 2
Second Round Sub, LLC v. Jennifer Zarek
Circuit Court Superior:
Oct. 10
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Julie Zaragoza
Oct. 9
In Re: the marriage of Christine M. Piepenbrink and Jason A. Piepenbrink
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Sandra Fowler
Oct. 8
In Re: The marriage of Brenda M. Honn and Christopher M. Piatt
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Antoinette Seegers
Oct. 7
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Joshua Corie
Oct. 4
Webcollex, LLC v. Lloyd Hall
Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank v. Omalley Kevin
Oct. 3
In Re: the marriage of Christopher Rose and Christina Rose
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Melissa Empett
JHPDE Finance I, LLC v. Grace Beal
Ally Financial Inc v. Bryan Jernigan
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Cole Jackson
Kondaur Capital Corporation v. James E. Malott
Oct. 2
State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation v. Keith Miller