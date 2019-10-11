Court News stock

Marriage Licenses:

Oct. 9

Tyler Marshing, 25, to Cassie Klaus, 24, both of Remington

Oct. 8

Theresa Tilley, 38, to Jacob Robertson, 37, both of DeMotte

Annette Pratt, 53, of Rensselaer to Samuel Flores, Sr., 44, of Monon

Andrew Lepard, 27, to Brittany Ricks, 26, both of Rensselaer

Oct. 4

Evan Klingaman, 27, to Destiny Kleist, 29, both of Wheatfield

Oct. 2

Katelynn Elliott, 23, to Andrew Koedyker, 25, both of DeMotte

Building Permits:

Oct. 7

William Griffey: Addition for Slawomir Dydo of Wheatfield, at 10387 Fore Crossing, Wheatfield, Pleasant Hills Estates, Unit 2, Walker Twp.

Oct. 3

Four Seasons Greenhouse of Merrillville: Addition (sun room) for Darrel Hardesty of Wheatfield at 3096 Jennifer Ct., Wheatfield, Beverly Woods, Walker Twp.

David and Gunther: Detached garage at 1500 N., east of State Road 49, north side, Wheatfield, Kankakee Twp.

Lakeside Management of Rensselaer: Mfg. home at 3946 N., Clubhouse Rd., Rensselaer, Lakeside Addition, Barkley Twp.

Circuit Court Civil:

Oct. 10

In Re: the marriage of Tiffany Hope Zylstra and Kyle Zylstra

Synchrony Bank v. Roger Spillers

Steve Hoyes v. Chris Milbourn

Lydia Kafader v. Kevin Nuss, Nuss Construction

Oct. 9

In Re: The marriage of Dennis L. Griffin and Melissa A. Griffin

Oct. 8

Midland Funding, LLC v. Stephanie Plant

Oct. 7

In Re: The marriage of Lahoma J. Hardock and Michael J. Hardock

Oct. 4

Midland Funding LLC v. Herschel Richie

Bank of America, N.A. v. Jason L Benkovich, Tina M Benkovich

A&D Builders v. Rose Kiersma

Dayna Kressen v. Kenny Collins

Re/Max Realty v. Wise Guy Marketing Solutions, LLC

Oct. 3

Midland Funding LLC v. L. Whitaker

Herman Stone Jr. v. Stacey Harrison, Linda Sizemore

Oct. 2

Second Round Sub, LLC v. Jennifer Zarek

Circuit Court Superior:

Oct. 10

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Julie Zaragoza

Oct. 9

In Re: the marriage of Christine M. Piepenbrink and Jason A. Piepenbrink

Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Sandra Fowler

Oct. 8

In Re: The marriage of Brenda M. Honn and Christopher M. Piatt

Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Antoinette Seegers

Oct. 7

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Joshua Corie

Oct. 4

Webcollex, LLC v. Lloyd Hall

Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank v. Omalley Kevin

Oct. 3

In Re: the marriage of Christopher Rose and Christina Rose

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Melissa Empett

JHPDE Finance I, LLC v. Grace Beal

Ally Financial Inc v. Bryan Jernigan

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Cole Jackson

Kondaur Capital Corporation v. James E. Malott

Oct. 2

State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation v. Keith Miller

