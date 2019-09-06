Court News stock

Marriage Licenses:

Sept. 4

Christopher Arreola, 34, to Jessica Laporte, 33, both of DeMotte

Aug. 31

Cameron Musch, 28, to Heather King, 29, both of Remington

Circuit Court Civil:

Sept. 4

In Re: The marriage of Ashley M. Rich and Justin K. Rich

Christine Love v. Peggy D. Johns, State Farm Fire And Casualty Company

Knox Hospital Company, LLC d/b/a Starke Hospital v. David Bogan

Porter Hospital LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Duane Yost

Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Timothy Jackson

Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Patrick Stankovich

Sept. 3

Beverly Moore v. Deanna Warner

Rensselaer Eagle Vault v. Eric Sizemore, Kelly Sizemore

Circuit Court Superior:

Sept. 4

In Re: The marriage of Joshua Williams and Brittany Williams

Sept. 3

LVNV Funding LLC v. Sally Niehoff

Aug. 31

Midland Funding LLC v. Tracy Mathey

Midland Funding LLC v. Susan Guthrie

