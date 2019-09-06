Marriage Licenses:
Sept. 4
Christopher Arreola, 34, to Jessica Laporte, 33, both of DeMotte
Aug. 31
Cameron Musch, 28, to Heather King, 29, both of Remington
Circuit Court Civil:
Sept. 4
In Re: The marriage of Ashley M. Rich and Justin K. Rich
Christine Love v. Peggy D. Johns, State Farm Fire And Casualty Company
Knox Hospital Company, LLC d/b/a Starke Hospital v. David Bogan
Porter Hospital LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Duane Yost
Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Timothy Jackson
Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Patrick Stankovich
Sept. 3
Beverly Moore v. Deanna Warner
Rensselaer Eagle Vault v. Eric Sizemore, Kelly Sizemore
Circuit Court Superior:
Sept. 4
In Re: The marriage of Joshua Williams and Brittany Williams
Sept. 3
LVNV Funding LLC v. Sally Niehoff
Aug. 31
Midland Funding LLC v. Tracy Mathey
Midland Funding LLC v. Susan Guthrie