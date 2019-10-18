Court News stock

Marriage Licenses:

Oct. 11

Cyanne Minter, 25, to Joshua Hesson, 25, both of Rensselaer

Oct. 10

James Sholey, 30, to Leann Risner, 29, both of Wheatfield

Malorie Sylvester, 23, of Frankfort to Lander Ciszewski, 26, of New Lenox, Illinois

Andrea Goranovich, 19, to Zakary Cox, 21, both of DeMotte

Building Permits:

Oct. 16

Michael Greshaw, Rensselaer: Dwelling at St. Rd. 49 south of 225 N., east side, Barkley Twp.

Oct. 15

RYKO Enterprises, DeMotte: Dwelling at 4489 Primrose Trail, Wheatfield, Prairie Ridge Subdivision, Wheatfield Twp.

Oct. 10

Mastec Network Solutions, Itasca, Illinois: Accessory use for American Tower of Woburn, Massachusetts, at southwest corner of 630 W and 1100 S., Rensselaer, Jordan Twp.

Circuit Court Civil:

Oct. 17

Bank of America, N.A. v. Phyllis K Sears, Richard M Davies, the unknown successor trustees of the Mary Davies Living Trust, dated March 1 et al

Boiler Heating & Cooling, LLC v. Amanda Prater

Oct. 16

Aldo M. Largura, D.D.S. v. Amber Allen, Rickie Brownfield

Oct. 15

In Re: the marriage of Brionna Furlano and Nathan Furlano

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Amanda Cummins, Andrew Cummins, Discover Bank c/o Discover Products, Inc.

Oct. 14

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Robin Stoffle

The Huntington National Bank v. Walton E. Clevinger, Reba I. Clevinger

Oct. 11

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Grace Beal

Citibank N.A v. Bonnie Claus

Citibank, N.A. v. Rebecca Dowell

More from this section

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Amy Dumas

Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. v. Phillips Kuhns

Oct. 10

Synchrony Bank v. Roger Spillers

Circuit Court Superior:

Oct. 16

Velocity Investments, LLC v. Erick Babbitt

Velocity Investments LLC assignee of Prosper Funding LLC assignee of WebBank v. James Boruff

Oct. 14

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Cory Grandchamp, Merriah Grandchamp

Oct. 11

In Re: The marriage of Andrea R. Korniak and Andrew J. Korniak

Oct. 10

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Julie Zaragoza

Tags