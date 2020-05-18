This concerns the special assessment added to the property tax bill. Only property owners within the town limits of DeMotte were charged this fee. Do you know why? I was told by the Jasper County Treasurer it was a fee added on by the town of DeMotte for fire protection. I called and spoke to the town manager and was told this money was for hydrant maintenance.
I was also told over one thousand of these notices were sent out. The fee is $120 per plot you own. So, it takes over $120,000 per year to maintain the fire hydrants? No, but, if I understood correctly what was in the local paper last week the money not used for maintenance goes into the NORWEJ fund. Smells like a slush fund to me.
The last meeting minutes I could find online, which were from October of 2019, when this ordinance we received no notice of was implemented, showed almost $800,000 in the NORWEJ fund. While I can understand planning for possible future breakdown maintenance does that fund really need to be increased by over $100,000 per year?
Also, those of us not connected to the water line have to pay if we are within 800 feet of a hydrant. You folks that are connected to the water line get a double whammy, your rates are going to increase next year. Don’t you feel special? This whole thing smells of deception and price gouging.
When my neighbors inquired as to why there was no notice they were told, “it was in the paper.” Not that many people in town get the paper anymore, which is unfortunate. Besides, who really takes time to read all the legal notices? I realize we probably should but, most people don’t. Every person in the town limits receives a bill for sewer and trash pick-up a notice could very easily have been put in with that bill.
Also, another odd thing about this, the ordinance states, “…the Board (NORWEJ) finds that it is reasonable and appropriate for the Jasper County Treasurer to collect the public fire protection charge…”. I spoke with our Treasurer and she had been told nothing about this scam. Why? This is just wrong.
If you reside in the limits of DeMotte and you were stuck with this bill I urge you to send a letter of complaint to the town manager. I hope she receives hundreds of them. Also be aware, two of the members of the NORWEJ board are also running for county office. Do your homework and find out who they are and vote for someone else. We don’t need to get more surprises like this from the county.
Patrick Donnelly
DeMotte