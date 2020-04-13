There are very few silver linings to the dark cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though I’ve heard people extolling the ability for families to spend more time together, for people to re-examine their priorities, for individuals to become more self reliant and others, those are tarnished silver linings, at best.
While it’s fine to keep a “stiff upper lip” and look for any glimpse of positivity, these times are not something many will look back at with fond memories. The virus is causing death, worry, inconvenience as well as great physical and economic suffering. Lives and livelihoods are being destroyed. It may bring out the best in many people, but just as suredly it will bring out the worst in others.
There are already stories detailing offensive behavior from some people trying to take advantage where they can during this crisis. Most offensive are criminal or immoral acts which are committed because the offender thinks no one will notice or because they can get away with it. Burglars breaking into closed businesses is an example. Unnecessary hoarding is another.
So what about fish and wildlife offenses? Are they going to go up, down or remain about the same. No one will every know. For the most part fish and game laws are self-policing. Even during the pandemic, there are probably more police officers watching for over-the-speed-limit drivers in each county than conservation officers watching for poachers, trespassers or checking individuals to see if they have the correct licenses.
For the overwhelming majority of hunters and anglers, pandemic or not, chance of being caught or not — they know the fish and game laws are there for a purpose and would never violate any of them. This strict adherence to “rules following” is a part of hunter ethics taught in hunter education programs and fishing legally is ingrained as parents or others mentor young anglers as they progress from being a first timer, to novice to experienced. To the vast majority of outdoors people, shooting past the limit or using illegal methods to catch a fish seems as foreign, stupid or unconscionable as driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
Still, there are a few who will imagine the virus crisis is reason enough to keep more than the legal limit, to hunt something out of season or trespass where they think no one will notice. It’s up to the rest of us to help the DNR keep these scant few individuals under control.
It’s easy to do. Just remember the phone number 800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367). This is the Indiana Turn In a Poacher program. The TIP program effectively deputizes every citizen of Indiana to watch for illegal hunting, fishing, trespassing and other outdoor activities and gives everyone an easy-to-remember way to turn in a bad operator.
The TIP phone hotline — 800-TIP-IDNR is manned 24/7. An online TIP form can be accessed at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/lawenfor/7608.htm. The call comes in or the form electronically submitted and the details are turned over to a Conservation Officer as soon as possible — usually immediately.
All tips to TIP can be anonymous. If a tipster wants to be rewarded, they can still be anonymous to the perpetrator, but if the tip leads to an arrest, a reward up to $200 can be given.
Since 9/11 officials have been advising people, “If you see something, say something.” The same thing can be said for people wanting to keep Indiana’s fish and wildlife healthy for all citizens to enjoy, legally. There are plenty of programs available, both public and private, to help Indiana citizens cope with the Coronavirus crisis. Breaking fish or game laws is not a way to cope.
If you suspect a fish or wildlife law is being broken, report it. Jot down all the pertinent details, what’s going on, the violator’s description, details about the car, boat or other equipment (including license or registrations numbers), the time, place and anything else which will make the investigating officer’s job easier.
Remember the number: 800-TIP-IDNR.