Dear editor,
The Jasper County Veterans Council wishes to thank American Legion Auxiliary Unit 440, American Legion Post 440, and Zylstra Tire Service in DeMotte, for their generosity in helping the council assist one of our local veterans.
I would also like to thank American Legion Posts 29, 406, and 280 for their generous annual and monthly donations to the council.
The mission of the Jasper County Veterans Council is to assist veterans in Jasper County with legitimate needs. The funds used for this help are acquired by donations from our local Veterans Organizations and any individuals who care to make donations to the Council. We also raise funds by sponsoring raffles throughout the year and the Council sponsors an annual car show. This year’s show will be August 16, 2020 at American Legion Post 406 in Wheatfield. If anyone cares to make a donation they may do so by sending a check to the Jasper County Veterans Service Office, 115 W. Washington St. Suite 102, Rensselaer, IN 47978. Make your check payable to Jasper County Veterans Council.
Patrick Donnelly
Jasper County Veterans Service Officer