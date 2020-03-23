The headline isn’t totally true. I’m sure there are viruses which do occur outside or even commonly outside, but from what I can tell from all the media reporting, the Covid-19 is mostly spread person to person and maybe just occasionally from touching a doorknob, seat back or countertop. Most crowds of people and contaminated furniture occurs indoors. So where are people most likely to be impacted, indoors or out?
The government is recommending people as much as possible to “shelter in place.” In other words, stay home. That’s being augmented by schools extending spring vacations or trying to conduct classes online, businesses are trying to operate electronically, some places are temporarily (hopefully) just closing down and those workers are signing up for unemployment - if the unemployment offices are still open.
As I’m writing this, the world is undergoing a level of mobilization unseen since World War II. Some of it may be over-reaction, but there’s no doubt that this is a real, no-kidding worldwide crisis that’s going to affect us all for months to come.
Realistically, it’s going to affect people in large cities most, smaller communities somewhat less, but the alerts and precautionary measures being touted or mandated are for everyone, regardless of where they live. Many people, hopefully, most people will heed the advice to stay home and away from crowded, populated areas, but sitting inside watching the hand-wringing, finger-pointing, fear-mongering and political-posturing pundits on TV isn’t much healthier than catching the virus.
I’m merely pointing out that rather than taking a break to sneak out to find some sort of activity which will likely increase the risk of infection, do what I plan to do. Go fishing!
I’ve cancelled a trip to Florida where I hoped to give exercise to some baby tarpon and big snook but that was because of the plane trip, not because of any worry about catching the C-19 while pitching my hook to where the fish were hiding. There are plenty of fish to be caught closer to home.
Of course I’ll be spending a lot of time on Lake Michigan, but there are dozens of other options which are equally likely to be virus free. As the water warms in the next several weeks it’s a good time to fish, for many species of fish, the best time of the year, to get fish on your line. From Lake Michigan to small farm ponds, as well as streams, rivers, inland lakes and reservoirs, something - more like many things - are willing to bite. As long as you are sheltering in place, it might as well be a place where some fish live nearby.
In the case of the corona virus, testing has proven besides, the normal anti-viral elixirs which seem to be toxic to it such as bleach solutions, soap and alcohol swaps, it doesn’t stand up well to two common things in the outdoors - fresh air and sunshine. There’s plenty of UV light even on cloudy days to decapitate any Covids which show up on my boat - or yours.
I’ve read on the Internet that fish slime is equally toxic to this latest rogue virus manifestation. I give this about as much credence as I do much of the virus-conspiracies often repeated on TV and radio, but I’ve had a good deal of fish slime on my hands lately; and so far, I seem to have escaped the pandemic.
The point is, angling is a sport of low human density and besides the dubious reports of anti-viral properties of fish slime, going fishing does contain lots of fresh air and plenty of sunshine - both of which give all of us the best shot at staying healthy. The same is true for spring turkey hunting, hiking, camping, mushroom picking or chasing wild asparagus. Most important, getting outdoors helps reduce stress, something most of us can use right now.
If you’ve not purchased a fishing license yet and are reluctant to head for a retailer who sells them, don’t forget each state sells licenses online. For Indiana, go to: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/9339.htm. To purchase an Illinois license go to: https://www.il.wildlifelicense.com.