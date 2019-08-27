The Madam managed to go unbeaten last week (4-0), but she struggled when picking the final scores. Rensselaer 31-14 over KV? Brrrrrrtttt! The teams combined for 22 points in all. Carroll 21-13 to edge TC? Brrrrtttt! Carroll dominated, 33-6. Surely the scores will be closer to what fans will actually see on the scoreboard this week.
Week two presents some intriguing match-ups, including Rensselaer Central at North Newton and Kankakee Valley at Wheeler. Here is what we can expect:
Rensselaer Central (1-0) @ North Newton (1-0): KV fans said only a Hail Mary pass from Rensselaer quarterback Eli Hickman to receiver Noah Bierma was the difference in a 13-9 win last week. Well, it wasn’t exactly a Hail Mary since Bierma was open on a play designed to go deep downfield, but I understand their logic. And it is this: the Bombers pulled one out of the proverbial fire last week. So what’s in store this week? RCHS won’t go against a defensive unit as good as the one KV possesses, so scoring should go up. Look for the Bombers to run away from defensive stud Colin Wagner as they meander downfield during a 28-12 victory this week.
Kankakee Valley (0-1) @ Wheeler (1-0): While KV came within 1:53 of pulling off the upset last week, Wheeler was blanking a far lesser foe in River Forest, 17-0. Only 17 points against the Ingot defense? That gives KV hope to slow the Bearcats, who will struggle to get much movement on offense. KV’s offense, meanwhile, will finally find its groove in recording a 27-13 win.
South Newton (0-1) @ West Central (1-0): Despite key graduation losses, West Central coach Marc Hall found enough capable bodies to win a super-charged 36-31 thriller over Caston. It will be youth vs. youth as South Newton continues another rebuild. Unfortunately for the Rebels, they will have to learn from another defeat as the Trojans coast to a 44-8 victory.
SATURDAY
Tri-County (0-1) @ South Decatur (0-1): Two young teams hungry for a win. The fact South Decatur doesn’t have a three-hour bus ride should bode well for them in this one. The teams are similar in personnel with young QBs and even younger backs, but the host school’s fast start will put the Cavs behind the 8-ball early in a 22-14 loss for TC.