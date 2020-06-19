Letter to the editor:
I’ve read several articles on increased water fees (rates) for DeMotte. I have a few questions regarding this:
If this isn’t really for fire hydrants, why call it that? At first, it’s only for those with hydrants within 800 ft. on town water. Not it’s expanded to “all residents, not just those on the town’s water system?” If I happen to be on well and septic, why am I going to be forced to pay this additional fee? In my case, since we have no hydrants in our subdivision, I’m paying for services I have no access to. I agree with Bill Krueggr that this is “taxation without representation.”
1. Why do we need new wells?
2. Why do we need to expand our well field?
Are the above so-called improvements needed so we can expand our water system to I-65 corridor as well as to KV schools (which are in Wheatfield) on St. Rd 10? That brings me to ask: why are we doing this? What’s in it for DeMotte residents who will have to pay for it?
Darlene Bassett
DeMotte