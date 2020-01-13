Now that another election year has dawned, I see that a number of familiar local political office holders have already filed for re-election. A good group of names they are! HOWEVER, I want to alert anyone who may be so inclined to get involved in local office candidacy this year that I will not be filing for re-election to the Jasper County Council At-Large position that I have gladly served for the past 11 years.
Political office was not meant to be held by anyone forever (remember that), and so, after I will have completed my third term at the end of 2020 (a 12 year period), I will be leaving this office for someone else. There are 3 At-Large positions on the Council and 4 District positions. Every 4 years the At-Large positions come up for election, so this is the year for that. Being At-Large means you are representing and elected by the entire county, not just one of the smaller districts. This would involve campaigning across the whole of Jasper County – a more involved process for sure.
For anyone so interested, take note that you will have up until Friday, Feb. 7, to declare your intent as a candidate with the Jasper County Clerk’s Office. Don’t forget!
If you were to be elected, you’ll find that those on this Council are really a great group with whom to serve. Our next Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Courthouse at 7 p.m. I would advise, unless you already have been to one of these meetings, that you should attend to get a taste of what goes on. Should you have any questions beforehand, feel free to contact me.
Now, go ahead and get involved to serve this great area known as Jasper County, Indiana!
Sincerely,
Gerrit H. DeVries, OD
One of your current Jasper County Council Members