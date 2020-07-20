This message is to the owners of parcels of land effected by the recent tax/fee/charge added to your Jasper County tax billing in the form of a "Special Assessment", at the direction of NORWEJ / Town of DeMotte. This includes present Town water customers receiving water service, parcels of land inside Town limits and in Keener Twp., within 800' of any and all water lines managed by NORWEJ.
It appears that the vast majority of us, were extremely surprised upon finding out about the addition. Most of the persons I have contacted feel they were BLINDSIDED! Especially when it was initially described as Fire Protection.
This has NOTHING to do with our local Keener Twp. VFD, which provides service to Keener Twp., and the Town of DeMotte, all thru the Keener Twp. Trustee's office.
This has NOTHING to do with water line maintenance, which for the past years that NORWEJ has provided water service, has been paid for by normal billing for water service.
This has NOTHING to do with the the fire hydrants which are attached to the NORWEJ water line.
This has NOTHING to do with the Buffer Zone.
It has EVERYTHING to do with the planned expansion of NORWEJ. This is presently underway, replacement/new water wells are in place at the Industrial Park near Kersey, the property has been purchased. Another water treatment near the wells will be needed.
Expansions are being planned to extend service the KV High School and the I-65 & SR10 interchange businesses along with the I-65 Rest Park. Evidently, current discussions are stalled due to the cost involved, as I understand the situation.
Bottom-line, NORWEJ needs money to fund these projects.
As it was explained to me attending a recent virtual meeting with NORWEJ, this "Special Assessment" was a means to charge everyone who is within 800 feet of any of the many water lines of NORWEJ. "Everyone receives the benefit of getting a reduction on their homeowner insurance policy, so those parcel owners should be be charged on an equal amount of $120.00 per year." These parcels included businesses, homeowners, rental property, vacant lots, farm land, wooded areas with no buildings, etc.
Notice was sent to the Jasper County Auditor's office through an ordinance by NORWEJ/Town of DeMotte requiring this "Special Assessment" be added to our County tax bill.
It appears that 2000+ parcel owners were billed. 2000+ multiplied by $120 equals $240,000.00+ each year into the coffers of NORWEJ.
This seems to me like a MONEY GRAB!
Since this involves owners, like myself, not living within the Town of DeMotte limits, this is TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION!
Yes, it appears that all required notifications were made in the local paper.
A review of that paper shows the proposed ordinance taking almost a half page of newsprint in small print, the mentioned charge is tucked in the middle of present and future costs of meter sizes, taking about 2-3 inches of space!
Did anyone from NORWEJ contact other elected officials requesting input?
Were any businesses contacted about this assessment?
Did any water customers receive notice, say on their monthly billing?
I am not against expansion, but at what expense?
I am considering creating a petition requesting to have an open meeting with NORWEJ to discuss having this assessment reduced to a more reasonable amount.
Anyone with comments, needing to know if their parcel is included, interested in joining this pursuit, helping with the petition, contact me at upsetwithnorwej@gmail.com.
Please include your address so your being affected can be verified.
Please feel free to advise friends or neighbors.
Bill Krueger
Keener Township