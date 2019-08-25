I never complain about the weather. I complain about weather forecasters.
I can’t change the weather, but I can deal with anything from sub-zero blizzards to hurricanes, if the meteorologists would just accurately tell me a couple of days, or even a few hours ahead of time, what their meteor-metrics are telling them. Oh, they will predict something, but how accurate is what they say?
If I was a school teacher and the weather-people were my students I’d usually give them passing grades five days a week. A few times they’d get an A+, occasionally a C or C-, but if they were students, they’d eventually graduate due to the scores they accumulate Tuesday through Saturday.
If I split out the grades for Sunday and Monday predictions, they’d likely be held back. Grades on Sunday would seldom exceed a C and most Monday forecasts would get an F as often as it rates even a C- for wind, rain and temperature.
As a seven days per week outdoorsman, one could say five days out of seven is acceptable. It’s not. For weekend warrior outdoors people, it’s worse, with poor forecasts for Sundays likely.
So what is up with failing grades for the first two days of the week? The explanation is as simple as looking out the window to see if the sun is shining. It’s the bureaucracy involved with weather prediction agencies and businesses.
Other than farmers, self-employed people and crazed work-a-holics, the American standard work week is five days per week. Weather forecasting is a seven days per week occupation so the offices never close at the National Weather Service, Accuweather, Weather Underground and other places tasked with studying what’s up with the atmosphere and what’s likely to fall from it.
Someone is always there, but who? Who is studying the computer readouts, the information from weather balloons and reports from weather stations strategically positioned to produce the information needed for accurate predictions?
Besides five days per week being the American standard for workers, those five days, for many, are Monday through Friday. Schools only teach students Monday through Friday. Dental offices only work on teeth Monday through Friday. Auto mechanics only work Monday through Friday. American’s are ingrained to work weekdays only so in places such as hospitals, TV stations and weather agencies which require seven days per week staffing, who gets stuck working weekends?
For the most part, the weekenders are the “low place on the totem pole” people. I’m sure every nurse straight out of nursing school heard the words, “you’ll have to work weekends” at their first job interview. Every prison guard has heard the same thing. Look at help wanted ads posted in local papers or online. Many include “weekends required” to weed out those who refuse to work on Saturdays or Sundays.
The goal for most weekend workers is to climb the institutional ladder to the point their “weekends required” jobs become Monday to Friday positions. Once that happens, who works the weekend in their stead?
You know the answer and it’s the same at the weather bureau. The most experienced, most competent forecasters show up on Monday morning and start looking at their computer screens and satellite feeds to make their best guesses for that afternoon, the next day and the next.
By Friday afternoon they are weekend-ready. After lunch, they look at the data one last time then quickly post their predictions for Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning. Then, they push “Enter” on their keyboard one last time for the week and either slip out early or coast through until quitting time.
The weekend people who populate the weather center are mostly unsupervised, inexperienced and either unwilling to make any drastic changes to what the “experienced” forecasters punched in on Friday afternoon or they are anxious to “prove their merit” and make hasty predictions which prove to be wrong more often than right.
Either way, us guys who want to go fishing on Monday are at the whims of Mother Nature. Never trust a Monday weather forecast.