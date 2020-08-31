Recently, a kayaker, along with her two small dogs, were exploring a small island on the lake she was paddling. One of the dogs ate a dead fish it found on shore and in so doing, swallowed a fish hook and partially swallowed a long section of monofilament line attached to the fish. The veterinarian who performed surgery to remove them said the hook was dangerous in the animal’s stomach. But the ingested fishing line also posed serious dangers to the digestive system.
Thankfully, this is a rare occurrence, but the hazards for wildlife, pets and people from lost or discarded fishing lines is real. It’s up to each angler to recover lines and properly dispose of what is no longer useful.
Each time a lakeshore or river side clean up occurs, lost or discarded monofilament fishing line is found. Monofilament and fluorocarbon line does not readily degrade. Even if the animals don’t eat the line, they can get entangled in old lines, injured or killed months or years after the line is lost or discarded.
The line and 1½-inch hook the dog ingested likely came from a fish that broke the line for some unlucky fisherman. That happens to beginners as well as expert anglers. Sometimes, however, line is purposely removed from a reel.
Anglers often need to strip off some line when fishing due to tangles or nicks in the line and most fishermen change the line on their reels once or twice each year. Whether it’s a ten-foot long section or a 100 yards of old line peeled from a reel, make sure any purposely removed line is put in the trash or saved to be put in a recycling program — but not just any recycling program.
Fishing line is a high density plastic and requires a special recycling process. It cannot go into most regular household recycling bins. Instead, it should be brought to a special line-only recycling bin often located at marinas, boat ramps or participating tackle shops. If you must dispose of old line in household garbage, either chop it into small lengths or wad it tightly and stick it inside some other trash being discarded. Even at a landfill, scavenging animals could become entangled.
As important as properly dealing with your own used fishing line, be proactive when ever you spot any lost or discarded line. Pick it up, pack it with you. Then either recycle or dispose of properly.
Most recycling programs are labor intensive. Recycling fishing line into useful products even moreso. The used line is collected through programs like the BoatUS Foundation’s Reel In and Recycle program, which partners with Berkley Line and a processing facility in Iowa. The program situates special containers in suitable locations to collect the used line. However, trash, hooks, weights and other items sometimes end up in bins and have to be removed by hand before the line can be processed.
Some facilities are very good at sorting the good from the bad, others just box up whatever is in their containers and send it off to be recycled. Once the line arrives at the Berkley collection site it has to be re-inspected and cleaned of any objects not screened out where the line was collected originally.
Only then does the line actually ship off to the recycling facility where it undergoes still another inspection and evaluation. Most of it passes muster, is melted down into plastic pellets and then sold as raw material for manufacturing new products. The line that fails is incinerated and used as an energy source.
All of this is time consuming and expensive. At least the line isn’t out injuring pets and wildlife, but the BoatUS Foundation and Berkley suspects there are undiscovered ways to improve the system.
One way is to make it worthwhile to put on our collective thinking caps and solicit ideas from all of us. To get our ideas, they are sponsoring a “Recast and Recycle Contest” in which anyone with unique solutions can enter and win cash prizes. First place is $15,000! For more details on the program and how to participate go to: www.boatus.org/contest.